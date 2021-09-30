Even real estate investors report feeling more pessimistic about housing-market prospects

(Photo | Courtesy of Duke Warner Real Estate) With the summer selling season winding down, the Central Oregon real estate market remains robust as pending properties in Bend increased by over eight percent last month, and new listings increased only slightly from the previous month. The real estate trends continue to escalate due to many homebuyer’s abilities for remote working and where many are able to upscale their lifestyle as compared to urban metropolitan areas. In our monthly Trend Reports, we offer valuable insights by reviewing last month’s market activity. This information can be a beneficial resource for any upcoming or changing trends we might see during the fourth quarter of 2021.

BEND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO