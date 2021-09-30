Ari Melber Names Drake’s Classic Albums, Talks Biden Agenda, Police Reform + TV Show Milestone
Ari Melber joins Ebro in the Morning to celebrate his milestone of having the longest running 6PM show on MSNBC with his program ‘The Beat with Ari Melber.’. He also discusses the latest in politics including the ongoing issues with President Joe Biden pushing forward with his agenda including the issues with the debt ceiling, police reform and the debate about the COVID-19 Vaccine. He also discusses Drake’s latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’, Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’, and how many classics Drizzy has.thisis50.com
