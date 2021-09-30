Ari Melber Names Drake’s Classic Albums, Talks Biden Agenda, Police Reform + TV Show Milestone

Lil Nas X finally came through with his debut studio album MONTERO last week, which has been hailed by pop and hip-hop fans as one of the best projects of the year so far. His first full-length project has been the talk of most music circles for the last few days and many expected the “INDUSTRY BABY” to dethrone Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy at the top of the charts, but it looks as though that won’t be the case.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO