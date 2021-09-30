‘Made In USA’ Electric Vehicle Tax Credits Promoted In House Reconciliation Bill
In a race with China to own the future of the electric vehicle, U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday said they were pushing a generous new tax credit for American-made electric vehicles they hope will not only combat climate change, but also rebuild domestic manufacturing. “The future of the auto industry is...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. President Joe Biden is facing opposition within his own party and from Republicans against his $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” Reconciliation Bill. On Friday, Senator Bernie Sanders made a claim that only two U.S. Senators are interfering with that bill’s passage. “2 senators cannot be allowed...
A new congressional report shows that the tax increase bill approved by the House Ways and Means Committee would increase taxes on millions of taxpayers making less than $400,000. That would violate a pledge President Joe Biden has made repeatedly. The House tax bill would raise taxes by $2.1 trillion,...
Texas political leaders and oil and gas producers are fighting President Biden’s proposed budget reconciliation bill with all the force they can muster, saying the bill’s energy-related measures would severely damage the nation. U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, Midland oilman Steve Pruett and the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty...
The battle over fossil fuels on public lands advanced on several fronts this week, with action in the courts and from the federal government that stand to impact not just coal, oil and gas extraction, but also the communities where such projects are located. Just as the administration of President...
Local automakers are keeping an eye on a budget bill recently passed by the House Ways and Means Committee, which if approved by Congress, would expand the consumer EV tax credit and provide an additional $4,500 for vehicles made by union labor. The bill introduced by Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich.,...
WASHINGTON — The House Budget Committee advanced a draft version of President Joe Biden’s signature tax and social spending measure, a milestone ahead of possible votes on the floor of the chamber next week. Lawmakers voted 20-17 in a mostly party-line ballot to move the bill forward during a rare...
WASHINGTON ― Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) secret agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) took many of his Democratic colleagues by surprise on Thursday as they came face-to-face with the reality that their grand plans for an ambitious safety net and climate spending package may need to be scaled back.
The only thing that’s clear after a week of Democratic infighting on Capitol Hill over a proposed $3.5 trillion social spending package is that lawmakers will have to trim hundreds of billions—if not trillions—from their final bill in order to get critical support from moderate Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
Progressive Democrats signaled Sunday they are willing to compromise to get US President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda through Congress, but a tough fight lay ahead to overcome deep party divisions. Former president Donald Trump, who still wields considerable power within the Republican party, blasted the spending plan in a statement Sunday.
President Joe Biden hedged on whether he blames Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for the difficulty he has seen with implementing his $3.5 trillion spending agenda. Biden gave an address from the White House where he slammed Republicans over their refusal to raise the debt ceiling while...
“Everybody complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.” Whoever said that could have been talking about climate policy. Republicans in Congress have long abandoned bipartisan cooperation on climate and have wielded the Senate filibuster to block any legislation that would meaningfully slow the emission of greenhouse gas pollution.
The White House insisted President Joe Biden was still in control of congressional Democrats as intraparty squabbling threatens the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal and the $3.5 trillion partisan social welfare and climate-focused reconciliation bill. "This is how democracy works," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. "I know...
The Treasury Department on Monday announced plans to start reallocating the billions of dollars in federal rental assistance in a bid to get more money into the hands of tenants facing eviction. The move, which was required by Congress when it allocated the monies, follows the slow distribution of rental assistance in many parts of the country. A little more than 16.5% of the tens of billions of dollars in federal assistance reached tenants in August, compared with 11% a month earlier. Lawmakers have approved $46.5 billion in spending on rental assistance and Treasury is targeting the first tranche of...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that lawmakers “do not have the luxury of waiting” to suspend the nation's debt limit to allow more borrowing to pay off U.S. bills, aiming to pass crucial legislation before week's end.Oct. 18, two weeks away, is the date, that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the government will exhaust its cash reserves, an event she says would likely trigger a financial crisis and economic recession. But it would be unwise to come anywhere close, the Democratic Senate leader said.“The consequences of even approaching the X date could be disastrous for our...
With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
When Democrats passed a one-year expansion of the child tax credit in their Covid relief bill earlier this year, it was seen by many in the party as a triumph, a move that could reduce child poverty by nearly half this year. Ever since Democrats won two seats in Georgia in January giving the party a Senate majority, Democratic Sens. […]
While federal officials are projecting a rosy view of the economy, shoppers are proving to be much more skeptical, as recent consumer confidence surveys show that despite strong growth numbers, people are feeling more uneasy about opening their wallets and purses. On Tuesday, a widely followed measure of consumer confidence...
Democratic outside groups are investing big money this week on advertising aimed at potentially vulnerable House members as the party tries to rescue a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package facing internal divisions and multimillion-dollar attacks from Republican groups. House Majority Forward, a nonprofit affiliated with the super PAC House Majority PAC,...
