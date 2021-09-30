Trump At Center Stage As Race For Virginia’s Governor’s Mansion Heats Up

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe is in a tightening race in his quest to return to the governor’s mansion in Richmond. With the Nov. 2 election just over a month away, McAuliffe, a Democrat who served as the state’s governor from 2014 to 2018, leads his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, by an average of 4.4 percentage points across the latest polls. McAuliffe is making Youngkin’s ties to former President Donald J. Trump a pivotal issue in the race as he seeks to buck — for a second time — Virginia’s tendency to vote in a governor from the party that did not win the White House the previous year.