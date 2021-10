MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has unveiled new guidelines as COVID-19 spreads, and the season for fall and winter indoor gatherings approaches. The new guidelines include: * Be outside if possible. * Open windows and bring a fan if you must be indoors. * Don’t to travel until vaccinated. * Virtual celebrations are the safest. At a garden center in Southdale Mall’s parking lot, Halloween seemed top of mind. “No changes in plans. Just enjoying life as we go,” one shopper told WCCO. Carrie Hefte told she would forgo individual plastic bags, and hand out candy like she used to this year. She...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO