CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky’s fall forest fire season starts Friday

By Ally Blake
wymt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENTUCKY (WKYT) - October 1 is the first day of the fall forest fire season in Kentucky. As the days become more dry, it’s important to prepare in the instance of a nearby fire. It’s important to make sure you are aware of your surroundings when or before burning debris...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Cal Fire Says Fall Is Most Critical Time During Fire Season

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hot and dry conditions continue throughout the region, and fire crews are bracing for what is known as the most devastating time of year for fire season. A warning from Cal Fire: Don’t let your guard down. The agency says this is the most critical time of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
butlerradio.com

State Officials Warn Of Forest Fires This Fall

State fire officials are taking time this week to spread the word about the fall forest fire season. Leaders say despite some of the heavy rain that we’ve received this summer, the state still is vulnerable to forest fires this season. Mike Kern of the Department of Conservation and Natural...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
Redlands Daily Facts

Unprecedented drought, heat mark start of fire season for Southern California

So far this year, Southern California has been spared the massive wildfires devastating swaths of Northern California, but the region’s days of reckoning are approaching. “The wildfire season really comes to a head in Southern California in October,” said Dan Cayan, a climate researcher at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. “A lot of other areas in California are more summer-centric.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
WVNews

West Virginia's fall fire season brings curbs on burning hours

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall forest fire season begins Friday in West Virginia. Outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless a burning permit is issued by the West Virginia Forestry Department. The Morgantown Fire Department reminds residents to be aware of the following requirements and restrictions:
MORGANTOWN, WV
fox17.com

Tennessee fall fire season to begin next month

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee fall fire season begins around October 15 and forestry officials are asking for your help to make it a safe one. The season begins as leaves begin to fall and this season forecast calls for dry conditions and if that continues it could become a concern. After fire season begins, you will need a permit to burn.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fire#Fire Season#Eastern Kentucky#Wkyt
lakercountry.com

Fall fire season has begun

The Fall fire season has begun, which will last from Oct. 1 through Dec. 15. During this time, it is unlawful for any person to set fire to, or procure another person to set fire to any flammable material capable of spreading fire located in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland except between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. or when the ground is covered in snow.
ENVIRONMENT
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE SAFETY CRUCIAL DURING FALL HUNTING SEASON

With deer season underway, officials with the Douglas Forest Protective Association are asking all forest users to be cautious in wildland areas as fire season remains in effect. Kyle Reed of DFPA said it is important to know what fire restrictions are in place before heading to the woods and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Connecticut

CT Fall Hunting Season to Start This Month

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has announced the beginning of fall firearms hunting seasons. Starting on Oct. 2, turkey firearms hunting season begins and continues through Oct. 30 and small game season starts on Oct. 16. Deer hunting season will begin a little later, starting on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
kciiradio.com

Local Residents Reminded of Fire Safety Tips for Fall Season

As leaves begin to fall with yard clean up to follow, local fire departments want to remind residents of safety tips for outdoor burning. The first step in properly disposing of yard waste by burning is to check your city’s code of ordinances. The City of Riverside does not have ordinances to restrict residents from burning yard waste on their property. Riverside Fire Chief Chad Smothers encourages everyone to be courteous of their neighbors and to be aware of their surroundings, “If you are going to burn try to have a water source nearby. We recommend not having a rec[reational] fire or burning trash or debris within 25 feet of any structure. Then also just be mindful of the area around it. If it’s really dry, maybe avoid it or wet the area down first prior to doing it. Anytime someone is going to burn a large debris pile or burn off a ditch or field, we encourage you to reach out to your local fire department so that they’re aware of it and then also let the safety center know so that we don’t [get a] call from passersby about something that is burning.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
brproud.com

Wednesday Morning: Pleasant weather settles in as we start the fall season

Today: Wednesday marks the official start of Fall and, as if on cue, our first real cold front will bring sweeping changes to our weather on Wednesday and after. It pushed through overnight bringing showers to a few and will clear our skies later today. Highs will be only in the upper-70s to right around 80 degrees with decreasing clouds and dropping humidity. Overnight, lows will get into the upper-mid-50s.
ENVIRONMENT
discoverestevan.com

Temperatures Begin Swing As Fall Season Looks To Start

Temperatures across the Southeast are beginning to rise after what was a cold shot at the end of the week Friday. Yesterday saw temperatures reach up to 17 degrees, while today and tomorrow are forecasted to be in the mid-20s, and the start of next week may end up breaching into the 30-degree zone.
ENVIRONMENT
Jordan's

Expert warns about most dangerous plant in Tennessee.

As we all know, many petals are poisonous plants that yield a variety of beautiful foliage, but you must always be careful. Plants produce toxic leaves and fruits as a way of fending off predators. Many of these poisonous petals are not that harmful to humans, but they are dangerous for plants and children. If you are growing an indoor plant, you may want to place plants out of reach from children and pets.
TENNESSEE STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Fall begins Wednesday, showers and cooler temps to start the new season

After an unseasonably warm few weeks, temperatures return to normal at the start of Autumn. Another quiet weather day is expected Tuesday in Central New York. Temperatures will be mild in the afternoon; low- to mid-70s. Wednesday will be mild as well, but more unsettled, with a chance for some scattered showers.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy