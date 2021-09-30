Kentucky’s fall forest fire season starts Friday

As leaves begin to fall with yard clean up to follow, local fire departments want to remind residents of safety tips for outdoor burning. The first step in properly disposing of yard waste by burning is to check your city’s code of ordinances. The City of Riverside does not have ordinances to restrict residents from burning yard waste on their property. Riverside Fire Chief Chad Smothers encourages everyone to be courteous of their neighbors and to be aware of their surroundings, “If you are going to burn try to have a water source nearby. We recommend not having a rec[reational] fire or burning trash or debris within 25 feet of any structure. Then also just be mindful of the area around it. If it’s really dry, maybe avoid it or wet the area down first prior to doing it. Anytime someone is going to burn a large debris pile or burn off a ditch or field, we encourage you to reach out to your local fire department so that they’re aware of it and then also let the safety center know so that we don’t [get a] call from passersby about something that is burning.”

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO