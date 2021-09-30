CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Even real estate investors report feeling more pessimistic about housing-market prospects

By Ashley Fahey
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 4 days ago

Small-scale real estate investors are feeling pessimistic about their prospects in the housing market as inventory constraints continue to plague buyers of all shapes and sizes.

velillum.com

Investors Must Need To Know Latest Trends In Real Estate Industry

In the real estate industry, the pandemic has brought lots of new trends as a part of the consequence of the punched business world. The flow of new strength in the housing property markets surprised the real estate analysts. Value of homes takes a flight in the air, demands of the homebuyers have crossed the past records and mortgage rates start to hit the historical parameters. In an ultimate sense, while the world is going through a dark phase, the housing industry replenishing with a positive turn.
themreport.com

Survey Finds Investors Leery About Current Housing Market

A new survey has revealed that real estate investors are not viewing the market as favorably as they once did in light of low inventory and rising costs. The survey by RealtyTrac, a property information company, found that 48% of the 300 surveyed individual real estate investors believed that the investment market is worse or much worse than it was a year ago.
Norwalk Hour

5 Ways Post-Pandemic Open Houses Will Look Different for the Real-Estate Market

March 2020 marked a major shift in the way real estate is marketed and sold. As the world locked down for an indefinite period, house hunters found themselves locked out of prospective homes. Open houses became virtual, and companies like mine specializing in online marketing for real estate saw an uptick in business.
Housing Wire

For I Heart Real Estate, it’s about more than real estate

When the I Heart Real Estate team isn’t busy with clients, it’s a safe bet that the company is helping someone, somewhere, in a time of need. Founder and CEO Christopher Stevens insists on it. On the I Heart Real Estate blog section of the company website, a post authored...
mpamag.com

Owning or renting – which is more financially beneficial?

For Canadians who can shell out enough for a 20% down payment, it is more financially beneficial to take on a mortgage than to rent over the long term, according to a Royal LePage survey. This is despite the total monthly costs of ownership being on average higher than renting,...
Axios

The housing market gets even hotter

Momentum is still building in the housing market. Pending home sales jumped 8.1% in August — far exceeding analyst expectations for around 1% growth. State of play: Pending sales, or signed contracts, had cooled during the prior two months, though remained above pre-pandemic levels. The latest figures, out Wednesday from...
cascadebusnews.com

Duke Warner Real Estate Market Trend Report

(Photo | Courtesy of Duke Warner Real Estate) With the summer selling season winding down, the Central Oregon real estate market remains robust as pending properties in Bend increased by over eight percent last month, and new listings increased only slightly from the previous month. The real estate trends continue to escalate due to many homebuyer’s abilities for remote working and where many are able to upscale their lifestyle as compared to urban metropolitan areas. In our monthly Trend Reports, we offer valuable insights by reviewing last month’s market activity. This information can be a beneficial resource for any upcoming or changing trends we might see during the fourth quarter of 2021.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Poor Market Conditions Make Real Estate Investors Turn Sour

48% of investors believe that the investment market is worse or much worse than it was one year ago. 48% of investors believe that the investment market is worse or much worse than it was one year ago, and 36% believe that conditions will remain the same over the next six months.
yourvalley.net

Surprise real estate market ranked 20th

A recent survey said Surprise has one of the best real estate markets in the country. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists. For $5.99, less than...
probuilder.com

The Hottest Real Estate Markets Are …

The average median home list price in the 20 hottest markets, spread out across 17 states, was just $299,000 in August, according to Realtor.com, compared with the national median price tag of $380,000. The common thread in Realtor.com’s list of the hottest real estate markets is these small and mid-sized...
bostonnews.net

Dan Hurt Explains Why Commercial Real Estate is Gaining in Popularity With Investors

Looking to Make a New Investment? Find Out From Dan Hurt Why Commercial Real Estate is Gaining in Popularity Among Investors. Daniel Hurt, a real estate executive, has seen the way that real estate has evolved and changed over the years. Traditionally, when people invest in real estate, they invest in things such as a rental home or a vacation property. However, times are changing and more and more people are beginning to see the value of investing in commercial real estate, including office space, shopping centers and apartment or condo buildings. If you are looking for an investment opportunity, learn why more investors are flocking toward commercial investments than ever before.
dsnews.com

Foreign Real Estate Investors Plot Their Return

As signs that the second wave of COVID-19 is beginning to wane and travel restrictions loosen, foreign investors are looking to return to the U.S., potentially driving up home prices in an already record-breaking market. According to a MarketWatch article by Jacob Passy, foreign investment is at a 10-year low.
capecod.com

Real Estate Market Trends Suggest A Possible Cooldown

WEST YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors recently reported that Cape Cod real estate prices leveled off in August, indicating a possible return to normal market activity. 454 homes, including 378 single-family homes and 76 condominiums, were sold in August according to preliminary data released by...
Dayton Business Journal

Dayton, OH
ABOUT

The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

