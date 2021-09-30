CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

The Battle of Cave Creek by Bob Mason

Cover picture for the articleIn December of 1873, Lt. Walter Schuyler led a patrol from Ft. McDowell east of the Verde River. There were 13 troopers, 16 Pima and Maricopa Indian scouts led by the famed Al Sieber and a few civilian packers. The packers were responsible for 25 mules that hauled supplies and camping gear for what was anticipated to be a long patrol. After spending many days in the Mazatazl Mountains without success, they crossed to the west side of the Verde. Aiming at a known source of water, they arrived at the Seven Springs area and then moved on to New River Mesa. Doubling back to the stream, they continued their search for Apaches or the location of their stored food supplies. As they worked their way south and west down the creek they found signs of recent Indian activity. The scouts eventually spotted eleven brush huts concealed in a large cavern under an overhanging shelf of rock.

