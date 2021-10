When the 2018 Halloween movie came out it did what's almost franchise tradition at this point, erasing many of the sequels from continuity and working strictly as a sequel to the 1978 original. By erasing the sibling nature of Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode, a driving plot device throughout the other sequels, the new movie had to contrive a way to get the two together again for the big third act. Enter Dr. Sartain, a new character that in a surprise twist reveals himself to be kind of nuts, pitting hunter and prey against each other one last time. Apparently while making the movie though, not everyone was so keen on the twist.

