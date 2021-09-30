CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Bengals Pillage Pittsburgh, and All Is Well

By Robert Weintraub
cincinnatimagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know, I almost pitied Pittsburgh. At some point near the end of Cincinnati’s comprehensive 24-10 throttling of the hated Steelers on Sunday, as Ben Roethlisberger stumbled around like a drunken sailor while his receivers let balls drop like they were the Venus de Milo, his offensive line making the Bengals look like the Seven Blocks of Granite, the Steelers defense mainly infirm and watching in street clothes … I felt a rising well of sympathy for this once elite group reduced to such a sorry state.

www.cincinnatimagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
chatsports.com

2 quarterbacks that should be on Steelers radar for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a franchise quarterback. Here are two names they should consider in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Ben Roethlisberger at 39 years of age and his rapid decline in production on the field, it is time to start thinking about what quarterback the Steelers need to pick in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft. These two quarterbacks I believe should be on the Steelers radar.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
The Spun

Zac Taylor Shares Injury Update On RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded a huge comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last night to move to 3-1 on the season. But in the process, star running back Joe Mixon suffered an injury. Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an injury update on Mixon. He said that...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Steelers are reportedly concerned about Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger will play on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals despite dealing with yet another injury. While the Pittsburgh Steelers likely appreciate the toughness, they may not be feeling great about their franchise quarterback these days. The Steelers have privately expressed concern about Roethlisberger’s numerous injuries and deteriorating play, Jason...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Trevor Lawrence
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers’ comments about Mike Tomlin have people wondering

It’s well known at this point that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a lot of work to do when it comes to their future together. After a tumultuous offseason and a horrendous start to the season, the Pack is back on track and Rodgers was able to bite back at some of the critics that were coming for him.
NFL
AOL Corp

A Steelers pursuit of Aaron Rodgers? That would rival Bucs' Tom Brady gamble

For as long as anyone could remember, the Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t curving to the trends in the NFL when it came to guaranteed money in contract extensions. Eventually, they recognized that special players require special measures, forking over $80 million in guarantees to T.J. Watt earlier this month. When the...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals versus Pittsburgh Steelers: Best bets for Week 3

What are the best bets to make on Week 3’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers?. Poll a few of those arrogant Pittsburgh Steelers fans, and they’ll arrogantly tell you that this isn’t a rivalry for them. Some Steelers fans look down their noses at the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Playoff Games#American Football#Steelers#Bengals Nation#Ja Marr Chase
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Let's start with some Power Rankings history. We enter Week 3 with four teams from the same division gobbling up real estate in the top 10. This has never happened in the history of any power rankings on any website*, and it speaks to the special state of the NFC West.
NFL
Yardbarker

Experts Make Picks for Sunday's Bengals-Steelers Game in Pittsburgh

The Bengals are hoping to bounce back this week following a 20-17 loss to the Bears in Week 2. Unfortunately for them, not many experts are giving them a chance on Sunday against the Steelers. The entire Monday Morning Quarterback Staff picked Pittsburgh to take down Cincinnati. While they didn't...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: 5 reasons the Steelers and Pittsburgh are better than the Bengals and the ‘Nati

The Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend at Heinz Field. Members of Steeler Nation have a long history of hatred and disrespect for the “Bungles” and for some reason has extended to the Queen City. Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour. Join BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek for weekly power rankings as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time it’s a look at Steelers favorites.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals at Steelers: Defense Could Reign Supreme on Sunday in Pittsburgh

The Bengals visit Pittsburgh Sunday for their first AFC North matchup of the season. Heinz Field has not been friendly to Cincinnati as the Steelers have won five straight and 8-of-10 matchups against the Bengals on their home field. Pittsburgh has dominated the series, going 67-36 overall, including two playoff...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

'This is the year': Tyler Boyd believes Bengals have the talent to win in Pittsburgh

The clock is ticking for the Cincinnati Bengals and wide receiver Tyler Boyd to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Boyd is one of the Bengals’ oldest and most experienced players now and he wasn’t even on the team the last time it happened in 2015. It’s significant for Boyd because he grew up 25 minutes outside of Heinz Field in Clairton, Penn. and is one of the best players to come out of the University of Pittsburgh. Boyd did get a win over his hometown team last year when the Bengals defeated the Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium, but needs no reminder he has yet to win in Pittsburgh.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Pittsburgh Steelers release hype video before clash with Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers released a hype video that’ll get anyone fired up for their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before the two AFC North rivals go at it, get pumped up by the Steelers’ twitter account. At the onset of the video, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger can be heard. “We...
NFL
chatsports.com

Mike Hilton: Bengals ‘Have To Win’ Games In Pittsburgh If We Want To Go To Playoffs

Cornerback Mike Hilton will be back in Pittsburgh this weekend. But this time he will play the role of visitor, as he’ll be coming as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals after signing with the Steelers’ divisional rivals as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. As an undrafted player, Pittsburgh giving him the opportunity that they did was significant for him, so this is a big game for him—but for multiple reasons.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy