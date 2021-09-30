The Bengals Pillage Pittsburgh, and All Is Well
You know, I almost pitied Pittsburgh. At some point near the end of Cincinnati's comprehensive 24-10 throttling of the hated Steelers on Sunday, as Ben Roethlisberger stumbled around like a drunken sailor while his receivers let balls drop like they were the Venus de Milo, his offensive line making the Bengals look like the Seven Blocks of Granite, the Steelers defense mainly infirm and watching in street clothes … I felt a rising well of sympathy for this once elite group reduced to such a sorry state.
