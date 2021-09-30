CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Elegant Barn Wedding With Tons Of Personal Touches

weddingchicks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine, you're a wedding planner and you own a wedding venue–that's a whole lotta eyes on you and your big day, and this planner didn't disappoint! She and her new hubby moved back into her childhood home (a sprawling farm in Tennessee) and turned it into a wedding venue with modern touches. They wanted to make sure the wedding wasn't about showing off their venue or their skills, but about who they are as a couple. From freshly harvested honey and homemade hot sauce favors to wearing heirloom pieces, there were constant reminders throughout the day to bring the focus back to what this celebration was really about.

www.weddingchicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
weddingchicks.com

Elegant Persian-American Fusion Wedding In DC

DC is a melting pot, with cultures from all over the world mixing to create one beautiful fusion, just like this wedding. Mahsau, the bride, is of Persian descent, so they knew they wanted to incorporate a lot of traditions from both her heritage and the American roots that she and Jordan are putting down together. At its heart, a wedding is the celebration of two families becoming one. It's important to acknowledge both sides so each feels important and recognized. This couple did such a wonderful job balancing the fusion between the two cultures and keeping the true meaning of the day first and foremost in their minds and hearts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
weddingchicks.com

Your Guide To Hosting An Elegant Outdoor Micro-Wedding

Can we give some serious props to the wedding experts? It's only been a little over a year, and they have managed to reimagine what weddings look like. This COVID-friendly micro-wedding setup at Sunstone Winery doesn't look like an afterthought or a compromise, it looks like the extravagant celebration that it is. Smaller guest lists mean more budget for elegant touches like a lounge for cocktail hour and a plated dinner–it means more customizations, so you can turn the venue into a space that is truly unique to your wedding.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Wallpaper*

Brooches for grooms bring elegance to a wedding day suit

Bring an offbeat elegance to the sharp silhouette of a suit with one of these brooches. Vintage and traditional designs, when intertwined with contemporary references, make for a very modern wedding. Playful placements can bring new life to a heritage piece; a bow-tie, when drawn in platinum and tourmaline and pinned in place, brings a mischievous modernity to a Cartier clip dating from the 1940s.
APPAREL
Wallpaper*

Patek Philippe’s timepiece is an elegant wedding day watch

In this wedding day watch, warm metallic tones lend a welcome toughness to the cool whites of a wedding dress, with chunky rose gold chain links adding an androgynous touch to the femininity of frou-frou frills. Patek Philippe veers away from the overly delicate in its only collection aimed solely at women, translating the clean design codes of its traditionally male collections into the women’s Twenty-4 collection of watches.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ruffledblog.com

Peach Summer Wedding Flowers In An Elegant Family-Farm Setting

Something’s got a hold on me right now, and there’s a 100% chance it’s the peach summer wedding flowers abounding in this gallery from Missouri based photographer Rochelle Maples. Together with Be My Guest Events, this equal parts cozy, sweet and elevated wedding concept was brought to life at a 24-acre farm in the Midwest. The sleek bridal ponytail and clear gold-rimmed clutch gave us a hint from the beginning that this wouldn’t be the kind of rustic chic barn wedding vibe we’re used to seeing from farm venues. Instead, this team took a refined mod approach, marrying the clean lines of the architecture, the the candle holders and the cake cart (to name a few!) with the curved shape of the floral ceremony pillars, overhead table garland and perfectly imperfect bud vase arrangements scattered down the table. Yep. Roses + Mint is a genius. We have been waiting far too long to share these peach summer wedding flowers in all their glory, so without further ado, enjoy this exquisite gallery in full below!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
weddingchicks.com

An Elegant Take On Boho

Wedding venues host hundreds of weddings every year, it's a wonder that they don't all look the same, but they don't–that's where a wedding design comes in. True, your venue should complement or enhance your wedding design in some way, but it doesn't dictate it. Florals and decor are what truly set the scene and create an experience that's unique to your wedding. The design for this wedding inspiration was boho-chic. To bring that inspo to life, this team incorporated boho elements like mix and match chairs, dried florals, cane and rattan furniture, and elegant pieces like cut crystal glasses, gilded chargers, and a classic bouquet of white roses and calla lilies.
RELATIONSHIPS
weddingchicks.com

When You Marry Your Muse-A Celebration Of Art And Love In A Gallery Space In NYC

When two creatives get married, you know you're in for a treat! This couple, a photographer and designer, met at Parsons in NYC and decided to base their wedding design on their love of art–starting with a scenic rooftop ceremony and moving to a cocktail hour in a gallery space that was exhibiting different works by both artists showcasing the evolution of their relationship. We can't think of a better way to celebrate your love than to share it with your closest friends and family members through your art! In true NYC fashion, the wedding was a modern celebration of love with effortlessly chic styling, a mostly neutral color palette, and of course, multiple outfit changes!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
weddingchicks.com

Your Venue Doesn't Dictate Your Color Palette

Bright, Caribbean-inspired florals pop against the incredible floor-to-ceiling glass of Orangerie Du Château De Thoiry. Most couples think that choosing a historical venue means they need to opt for a more muted color palette, but that couldn't be further from the truth, and this wedding proves it! The soft pastels and black metal of the windows provide the perfect contrast for a vibrant color palette. Mix and match bridesmaid dresses and layers of delicate lace give this wedding a slight boho vibe that also changes the entire tone of the venue.
LIFESTYLE
munaluchi

Love Endures: Romantic and Elegant Wedding Inspiration

Inspired by love and all that it can endure, this romantic and elegant styled shoot features ornate details and a romantic color palette, showing that despite the challenges of 2020, love is never canceled. With large floral details and a color pallet selected for the emotions they bring, this styed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
weddingchicks.com

Modern Inspiration Shoot In A Little-Known French Wedding Destination

Surrounded by misty mountains, in the Dordogne Valley of France is a secluded chateau that played host to this elegant French wedding inspiration. With the bride in an over-the-top gown with one of the biggest bows we've ever seen, this shoot doesn't shy away from embracing a statement moment. Classic cars and French confections add that extra layer of extravagance to this already elegant affair. Leaning into a modern black and white color palette with touches of bright orange, this wedding inspiration is timeless without being predictable.
RELATIONSHIPS
munaluchi

Elegant & Effortless Wedding in Agoura Hills, California

Couple’s elegant and effortless wedding in California strives for an “Elegant & Bougie Cookout” vibe with gorgeous forrest backdrops and lots of love!. “Effortless elegance,” “Natural Charm,” “Black & Bougie,” “Jesus Loving Black People,” and “Black Joy!!!” were just some of the vibes Terrance and Shani wanted for their outdoor wedding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#Elegance#Photography#Wedding Ceremony#Wedding Venue#Cedarmont Farm#Larson Floral Co#Covid
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Elegant Hotels Launches 'Something Elegant' Wedding Package

Making old traditions shine anew, Elegant Hotels in Barbados has launched a Something Elegant wedding package add-on in tribute to the famous recipe for a successful marriage: Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue. A perfect enhancement to Elegant Hotels’ existing wedding offering, Something Elegant is available at all seven properties on the stunning Platinum West Coast: Colony Club, Treasure Beach, The House, Tamarind, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach and Waves Hotel & Spa.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Chicago

With Weddings And Events Starting To Rebound, In-Person Training Returning For Makeup Artists

CHICAGO (CBS) — Makeup artists are cautiously optimistic as weddings and events are tentatively on the rebound. The glitz and glam may be topsy turvy, but it’s not stopping the industry from welcoming new faces. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside the return of in-person makeup training. Natural beauty, counterintuitively, can require some work to achieve. “Does it emit a warmth to you or a coolness?” asks Jill Glaser to her class of budding makeup artists. From determining skin tone to coordinating color, finding a match for foundation often needs a perfect mix of ingredients. So it’s a good thing Rodolfo Munoz knows a...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
BET

Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married: See Her Stunning Wedding Pics!

The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
RELATIONSHIPS
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy