Elegant Barn Wedding With Tons Of Personal Touches
Imagine, you're a wedding planner and you own a wedding venue–that's a whole lotta eyes on you and your big day, and this planner didn't disappoint! She and her new hubby moved back into her childhood home (a sprawling farm in Tennessee) and turned it into a wedding venue with modern touches. They wanted to make sure the wedding wasn't about showing off their venue or their skills, but about who they are as a couple. From freshly harvested honey and homemade hot sauce favors to wearing heirloom pieces, there were constant reminders throughout the day to bring the focus back to what this celebration was really about.www.weddingchicks.com
Comments / 0