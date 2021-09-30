Elegant Barn Wedding With Tons Of Personal Touches

Something’s got a hold on me right now, and there’s a 100% chance it’s the peach summer wedding flowers abounding in this gallery from Missouri based photographer Rochelle Maples. Together with Be My Guest Events, this equal parts cozy, sweet and elevated wedding concept was brought to life at a 24-acre farm in the Midwest. The sleek bridal ponytail and clear gold-rimmed clutch gave us a hint from the beginning that this wouldn’t be the kind of rustic chic barn wedding vibe we’re used to seeing from farm venues. Instead, this team took a refined mod approach, marrying the clean lines of the architecture, the the candle holders and the cake cart (to name a few!) with the curved shape of the floral ceremony pillars, overhead table garland and perfectly imperfect bud vase arrangements scattered down the table. Yep. Roses + Mint is a genius. We have been waiting far too long to share these peach summer wedding flowers in all their glory, so without further ado, enjoy this exquisite gallery in full below!

