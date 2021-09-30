CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Modern Inspiration Shoot In A Little-Known French Wedding Destination

weddingchicks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurrounded by misty mountains, in the Dordogne Valley of France is a secluded chateau that played host to this elegant French wedding inspiration. With the bride in an over-the-top gown with one of the biggest bows we've ever seen, this shoot doesn't shy away from embracing a statement moment. Classic cars and French confections add that extra layer of extravagance to this already elegant affair. Leaning into a modern black and white color palette with touches of bright orange, this wedding inspiration is timeless without being predictable.

www.weddingchicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
100layercake.com

Modern London micro wedding with a boat ride on the Thames

We have such a picture-perfect editorial for you today, Cakies. Produced by The Stars Inside along the Thames in London and captured beautifully by Alex & Madi, this chic vignette was made even dreamier with two wedding dresses, an elegant color palette, and a boat ride for two. From the...
RELATIONSHIPS
destinationido.com

The Ultimate Fall Wedding Inspiration

Autumn in Vermont offers a particular sense of magic, one that compels people from all over the U.S. to experience it for themselves. Among the many visitors are brides and grooms who see the miles of rolling hills and mountains enveloped in shades of orange and red as a picture-perfect setting for their Fall-focused weddings.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ruffledblog.com

Modern Jungalow Wedding Inspiration in a Luxury Costa Rican Villa

Where to even begin with today’s modern jungalow wedding inspiration from long-time Ruffled vendors Raw Shoots?! The Costa Rican jungle views? The waxy flowers + tropical plant decor? The sleek + sophisticated fashion? The geometric furniture pieces? Truly, we are enamored by it all. Prestige Weddings & Events designed not one, but two, tablescapes in this Costa Rican gem that posed an exquisite canvas for the palm table runners, rattan hurricanes, hammered copper mugs and wood-carved vessels for tabletop arrangements + burnt orange candles. Stylos & Flores answered the call for layered, textured and unbelievably dynamic blooms with expert craft, incorporating native plants and flowers in ways we’ve never seen! If you’re so much as daydreaming about an elopement in Costa Rica or a full blown modern jungalow wedding, you won’t want to miss the paradise that unfolds in the images below!
BEAUTY & FASHION
munaluchi

Love Endures: Romantic and Elegant Wedding Inspiration

Inspired by love and all that it can endure, this romantic and elegant styled shoot features ornate details and a romantic color palette, showing that despite the challenges of 2020, love is never canceled. With large floral details and a color pallet selected for the emotions they bring, this styed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#France#French Riviera#Design#Paris#Modern Inspiration Shoot#Defrance Productions#L Editoriale
weddingchicks.com

Yacht Wedding in Croatia – New Trend in a Hot Destination

The CEOs of yachting company Goolets, Mitja and Alenka, got married on a yacht! This is how their memorable moment looked like when they said “I do” and promised eternal loyalty to each other. We caught a moment with him to get some interesting answers. Look at what he said.
WORLD
Robb Report

Coffee-Table Book King Prosper Assouline on Collecting Hats and the Harley-Davidson That Got Away

Prosper Assouline is impatient for a return to normality. Normality, that is, of a very French and rarefied type, for the 64-year-old luxury-book publisher really embodies the brand that bears his name. Founded with his wife, Martine, in 1994, Assouline issues jewel-hued, fat-paged tomes that express the couple’s devotion to all things nonpareil. Beginning with an homage to their favorite hotel on the Cote d’Azur, Assouline has since published more than 2,000 monographs on topics including panama hats, Venetian synagogues and the official history of Formula 1, doused in rubber-scented perfume. “What I like is to make books alive and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Eater

Elegant Modern French Food and Some Juicy Wines Arrive at Planque in Haggerston

Planque, a wine bar and restaurant — and “clubhouse” — in a former railway arch has opened in east London. Run by Sarah Papadimitriou, formerly of The Laughing Heart and Maōs, and Jonathan Alphandery, its main draw for those not wishing to cellar an extensive collection of wines is the restaurant, which brings Seb Myers — formerly of P. Franco, Sager and Wilde, and most instructively, the venerable Auberge de Chassignolles south west of Lyon — back to a London stove.
RESTAURANTS
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

How Princess Anne's stunning wedding was inspired by the Queen

The Queen's only daughter Princess Anne has been married twice, and her first wedding day to Captain Mark Phillips was inspired by Her Majesty. The monarch said 'I do' to Prince Philip back in the November of 1947, and when Princess Anne decided to tie the knot, she also opted for a wedding in November.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Amal Clooney Wore a Gorgeous Cutout Dress With George for His ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

George and Amal Clooney made a rare red carpet appearance together last night in Los Angeles for his The Tender Bar premiere, and Amal brought out a chic silver print cutout dress for the occasion. She complemented George, who wore an all-black suit. The couple posed side-by-side on the red carpet, opting not to show any dramatic PDA in front of the cameras. It marks their first big red carpet appearance together since May 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Has A Surprise In Store For The Queen

British royal family news reveals that Hollywood’s Fresh Prince, Harry, has had to admit to writing a tell-all memoir after Page Six leaked the news this summer. Royal experts and fans alike expect the court jester to publish a juicy autobiography filled with finger pointing and scandal just like his infamous Oprah Winfrey performance.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
Only In Rhode Island

This Creepy Spot Deep In The Woods Of Rhode Island Is Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie

A great way to get some exercise and fresh air is with a hike through some beautiful woods. The sun high in the sky, the crunch of the leaves, it’s absolutely exhilarating and the perfect little adventure. That said, sometimes creepy things happen in the woods! So far from society, it’s hard not to feel a little creeped out by the utter silence the surrounds you completely, and sometimes, it’s just a feeling, but others, you’re absolutely right to be a little unnerved. For example, buried deep in the woods in Smithfield, you can find a real life ghost town, and possibly even some spirits.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy