Modern Inspiration Shoot In A Little-Known French Wedding Destination

Where to even begin with today’s modern jungalow wedding inspiration from long-time Ruffled vendors Raw Shoots?! The Costa Rican jungle views? The waxy flowers + tropical plant decor? The sleek + sophisticated fashion? The geometric furniture pieces? Truly, we are enamored by it all. Prestige Weddings & Events designed not one, but two, tablescapes in this Costa Rican gem that posed an exquisite canvas for the palm table runners, rattan hurricanes, hammered copper mugs and wood-carved vessels for tabletop arrangements + burnt orange candles. Stylos & Flores answered the call for layered, textured and unbelievably dynamic blooms with expert craft, incorporating native plants and flowers in ways we’ve never seen! If you’re so much as daydreaming about an elopement in Costa Rica or a full blown modern jungalow wedding, you won’t want to miss the paradise that unfolds in the images below!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO