Modern Inspiration Shoot In A Little-Known French Wedding Destination
Surrounded by misty mountains, in the Dordogne Valley of France is a secluded chateau that played host to this elegant French wedding inspiration. With the bride in an over-the-top gown with one of the biggest bows we've ever seen, this shoot doesn't shy away from embracing a statement moment. Classic cars and French confections add that extra layer of extravagance to this already elegant affair. Leaning into a modern black and white color palette with touches of bright orange, this wedding inspiration is timeless without being predictable.www.weddingchicks.com
