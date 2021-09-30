Thursday, 9/30/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Indiana Department of Health update yesterday. The number of people in a hospital with coronavirus has dropped, but Indiana’s Department of Health Commissioner Kris Box says the stress on hospital workers is still there… The statewide number of COVID-19 cases has dropped for the third straight week, which is line with the overall trend across the country. The statewide positivity rate fell under 10% for the first time in weeks. Friday at 7:30 a.m., Steve Lindell interviews Dr. Jeff Bird from IUBMH.