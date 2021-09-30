CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Thursday, 9/30/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

 5 days ago

Indiana Department of Health update yesterday. The number of people in a hospital with coronavirus has dropped, but Indiana’s Department of Health Commissioner Kris Box says the stress on hospital workers is still there… The statewide number of COVID-19 cases has dropped for the third straight week, which is line with the overall trend across the country. The statewide positivity rate fell under 10% for the first time in weeks. Friday at 7:30 a.m., Steve Lindell interviews Dr. Jeff Bird from IUBMH.

NBC News

Facebook whistleblower tells Congress social network is 'accountable to no one'

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen argued at a Senate hearing Tuesday that Congress needs to require more transparency from the social networking giant. “I believe that Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more,” she said to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. Haugen, 37,...
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of Southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devastating as others...
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
