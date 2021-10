PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Running back LeSean McCoy, also known to Eagles fans as “Shady,” will officially retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. Shady will be recognized as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Lincoln Financial Field. “I’ve decided to retire [as] an Eagle because this is home to me,” McCoy told the Eagles. “I still have that green inside my heart. There are times when I’d see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform. I instantly think back to all of those big games and the...

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO