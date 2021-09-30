Sales tax revenue continues to hit new heights

July receipts up 14% over last year in Ouray, year-to-date soars 61%; lodging tax revenue higher as well. Revenue from sales and lodging taxes continues to break records in the city of Ouray. Reflecting July sales activity, the city hauled in more than $409,000 in sales taxes in September. That’s a 14% increase over the $357,284 in revenue from sales in July 2020 and a 20% increase over sales in July 2019. Year to date, the city has pulled in more than $1.5 million in sales taxes, a 61% hike over the…