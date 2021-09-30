CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Spanx Just Restocked the Faux Suede Leggings That Sold Out Less Than a Month After Their Debut

By InStyle
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Maya Gandara. Spanx is no stranger to sellouts. Its butt-lifting leggings sold out within 48 hours last year after garnering attention from A-listers like Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Garner, so it's no surprise that another Spanx style has left an equally impressive mark. After selling out in less than a month after their launch, all four shades of the Faux Suede Leggings (Buy It, $98, spanx.com) are back by popular demand.

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Jennifer Garner Is Wearing Her Famous Butt-Lifting Leggings Again

Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Baggy Jeans for Relaxed and Stylish Dressing This Fall and Beyond

Gen Z has declared skinny jeans to be over, and they’re not the only ones ready to welcome the next denim trend. We’re feeling the super baggy styles that are giving us mid-’90s IDGAF vibes, and the comfortable look has been seen on everyone from her royal highness Rihanna to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. When styling the dramatic look, you can keep it sexy with a crop top or mini cardigan as has been worn by Bella Hadid, or stick to the basics like Katie Holmes and pair wide jeans with a simple tank and sneakers. A loose-fitting button-down completes...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Well+Good

The $30 Faux-Leather Jacket That We’ll Be Pairing With Leggings All Fall

While we love any excuse to cozy up, dressing for autumnal weather isn't always easy. When the air gets to be cool and crisp, it's time to throw on some layers—just not enough that you turn into a swampy, sweaty mess. Shackets are trendy, sure, but they're not exactly weather proof, and most coats are just way too warm. Your best bet? A sleek leather jacket that's snug enough to keep the chill out without overdoing it. And we've got just the one.
APPAREL
WCBD Count on 2

The ’80s are back: 10 ’80s fashion trends that are cool again

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which ’80s fashion trends are back in style?  The ’80s were an exciting decade in which we saw a huge wave of influences from pop culture, including some of the best music, TV shows, movies and toys of all time. Those who got to experience it […]
APPAREL
Shape Magazine

I Own More Than 40 Sports Bras, But This Celeb-Approved Pick Tops the List

My dirty little secret is that I own way too many workout clothes — and I don't mean that in a cute-sy way. I mean, quite literally, that I have at least two giant woven baskets filled to the brim with all the leggings, sports bras, and tanks that my heart could ever desire. And unlike my parents, I play favorites. When I find a workout set that I love or a pair of leggings that hug my body to perfection, I wear it on repeat. And the item that I'm currently obsessed with is the Alo Yoga Real Bra Tank (Buy It, $72, aloyoga.com).
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leggings#Suede#Stock#Instyle Com#Spanx Com#The Flare Jeans
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About the Shoes at Paris Fashion Week: Balenciaga’s Crocs, Alexandre Birman’s Glamorous Evening Sandals

As Paris Fashion Week heats up, here is everything you need to know about the shoes — from the runway to the the showrooms to the street. Plus, the collaborations you can’t miss. Sunday, Oct. 3 Collaboration Watch: Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Piferi   Ludovic de Saint Sernin and rising star Alfredo Piferi joined forces on a gender-neutral shoe collection that debuted during the young designer’s Paris Fashion Week show. “Many people have tried to do what he’s done, but it never looked so sharp and so credible. That’s what caught my attention, plus the sensuality of the brand was really matching the core...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

We Promise These Khaki Pants Won’t Make You Look Like a Total Dork

Somewhere in the men’s pants landscape, lie khaki pants. Often misunderstood, and sometimes made fun of  — anyone else remember the Curb Your Enthusiasm episode where he wore super baggy cords? The massive pleats became a tent in his lap … But in 2021, khaki pants aren’t just for old, grumpy men. Today, the best khaki pants for men have come a long way in a  short time. In fact, the best khakis for men are a stylish alternative to jeans and men’s joggers. Because they can be worn casually like jeans or dressed up for the office, khakis are a...
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Aime Leon Dore Is Restocking Its Sold-Out New Balance 550 Collabs

Aime Leon Dore is giving fans another chance at buying its sold-out New Balance 550 collabs, and for sneakers fans who want to get a pair, they will need to act fast. The popular New York-based lifestyle label announced on Instagram yesterday that its collaborative New Balance 550 styles that debuted last year are restocking in the “Green,” “Navy,” and “Grey” colorways before week’s end. The ALD x New Balance 550s feature a premium full-grain leather upper that’s combined with soft mesh underlay panels. Each of the three pairs is contrasted by subtle accents including in green, navy, or gray on the...
APPAREL
Shape Magazine

Amazon Shoppers Say This Detangling Brush 'Glides Through Hair Like Butter'

This story originally appeared on RealSimple.com by Ariel Scotti. Having thick or naturally textured hair is a luxury that many enjoy, but they'll be quick to tell you that finding a way to detangle their manes isn't always an easy, pain-free, or cheap experience. Thick hair requires a brush that has some give to it but is still rigid enough to withstand the hair's strength, and it helps if it has wide gaps between bristles to accommodate strong strands. Thousands of shoppers have turned to the brand Crave Naturals for their detangling needs, and now the brand has a brush specifically for those with thicker and naturally textured hair.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks So Much Like Her Mom On Catwalk For Berlin Fashion Show

Following in her mother’s foot steps! Leni Klum looked so confident as she strutted down the runway at the About You show in Berlin, Germany. Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni is a super model in the making! All eyes were on the 17-year-old as she confidently appeared in the About You fashion show — which took place in Berlin, Germany — on Saturday, Sept. 11. The blonde was a spitting image of her iconic mother as she modeled the streetwear inspired ensemble, which consisted of a SKIMS inspired nude crop top, a cream colored pair of sweatpants and matching hoodie draped over her shoulder.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week. The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal. On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
northwestgeorgianews.com

Katie Price has given away dog after less than a year

Katie Price has given away her French bulldog, less than a year after getting him. The former glamour model, 40, had received the pooch as a six-month anniversary from fiance Carl Woods, 32, but The Sun reports that Precious now has a new owner and had posted pictures on Instagram.
PETS
Footwear News

Cardi B Goes Green in Zip-Up Bonnet Top and Pleated Heeled Pants at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B’s latest outfit brought monochrome dressing to a new level at Paris Fashion Week. The “Money” rapper stepped out this morning in a an all-green look. The emerald-toned ensemble featured a skintight zip-up top, which included sleeves that extended into gloves and a ruffled bonnet. Cardi B accented the bold piece with matching sunglasses, which featured rimless bottoms. For footwear, Cardi B killed two birds with one stone — and simplified her dressing routine in the process. The “Hustlers” actress tucked her top into a pair of pleated high-waisted pants, which came with attached shoes. Though they couldn’t be fully seen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy