Spanx Just Restocked the Faux Suede Leggings That Sold Out Less Than a Month After Their Debut

This story originally appeared on RealSimple.com by Ariel Scotti. Having thick or naturally textured hair is a luxury that many enjoy, but they'll be quick to tell you that finding a way to detangle their manes isn't always an easy, pain-free, or cheap experience. Thick hair requires a brush that has some give to it but is still rigid enough to withstand the hair's strength, and it helps if it has wide gaps between bristles to accommodate strong strands. Thousands of shoppers have turned to the brand Crave Naturals for their detangling needs, and now the brand has a brush specifically for those with thicker and naturally textured hair.

HAIR CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO