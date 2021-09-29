Have i violate my dui supervision?

Pretty sure I already answered this question. Of course, technically you have violated the terms of your Supervision but that happens all the time and the State often does not make the connection in time. First, lawyer up. This is not simple. Often, a couple of good continuances and your Supervision is up, then you can do a plea on one of the movers, maybe get the other one dismissed. Finally, make sure your insurance company makes the other driver whole quickly. In accident cases, if nobody's mad, the SAO often doesn't care much about them. Your DUI was a specific intent case, you made the decision to drive while impaired in some fashion. These tickets are mere carelessness. It happens. It's human error.