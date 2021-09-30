Corrections
The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531. In the original information for the lead photo with the story “More pot shops coming to island,” published online and in print, brothers Sam and Andrew Schwartz were misidentified, and pictured in a room with mature plants, not Ocean Breeze Cultivation LLC’s “mother room.” Another photo did show them in the “mother room.”www.gloucestertimes.com
