Annapolis, MD

Hogan's Statement on Bureau of Revenue Estimates Closeout Report

whatsupmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the Bureau of Revenue Estimates reported a $2.5 billion surplus for the state:. “I was elected governor to rein in years of out-of-control spending in Annapolis, to eliminate the $5.1 billion structural deficit we inherited, and to turn around our state’s floundering economy. This historic surplus is further proof that we have done exactly that.

