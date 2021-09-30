Hogan's Statement on Bureau of Revenue Estimates Closeout Report
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the Bureau of Revenue Estimates reported a $2.5 billion surplus for the state:. "I was elected governor to rein in years of out-of-control spending in Annapolis, to eliminate the $5.1 billion structural deficit we inherited, and to turn around our state's floundering economy. This historic surplus is further proof that we have done exactly that.
