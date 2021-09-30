CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

A woman who chooses abortion is not a murderer

Sun Chronicle
 6 days ago

Re: “There is always another life to consider,” by Paul Wanamaker (Voice of the public, Sept 27):. Paul Wanamaker agrees that women have some rights over their body, just not the right to control their reproductive destiny. He defends the Texas law which forces victims of rape to carry their rapist’s baby to term. Male legislators think women who are victims of rape victims should be forced to remember a brutal and shameful crime for the rest of their lives.

