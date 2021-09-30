CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kent County, MD

Letter to Editor: A Little Housekeeping is in Order

By Letter to Editor
chestertownspy.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little housekeeping is in order. I am a founding member of Kent Conservation and Preservation Alliance and currently serve on the BOD. However, what I am about to write reflects an expression of my own position and is not a statement from KCPA. I will also disclose that I...

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
chestertownspy.org

Letter to Editor: Adding Needed Perspective To The Morgnec Road Solar Project Debate

Obviously, my expressed views on the proposed Morgenc Road Solar project have raised hackles and engendered a not atypical firestorm response. Let’s face it. The crux of the ensuing debate over the proposed Morgnec Road Solar Project is not a question of the near and long-term merits of sourcing solar power to increase and enhance our existing fossil fuel fired electric power generation capability. The advisability of such action is widely acknowledged. Nor is it the cost to the public of local utility scale solar farm construction as those costs will be funded with private capital supplied by Morgnec Road Solar LLC. Differing views and projections of prospective consumer cost savings associated with solar power (which, by the way, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory reports currently average between 2 and 11 cents per kilowatt hour depending on location and are trending up) are also not the main issue. The fact is that the key matter of contention in this debate is where utility scale renewable power facilities can and should be located in Kent County.
KENT COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Letter to Editor: Commentary on Kent Conservation and Preservation Alliance Plain Wrong

Ms. Paula Reeder’s letter, published 9/29/21 in the Spy in rebuttal to my letter of 9/27/21, requires a response because it contains misrepresentations and unsupported allegations that I feel have to be corrected, as well as a vitriolic attack on the Kent Conservation and Preservation Alliance (KCPA), a 501(c)(3) organization which my wife and I founded to help preserve the remarkable environment and amenities of Kent County which make so many people want to come here. KCPA has an 8-member board composed of Kent County residents, about half of whom were born here, and the rest have lived here for 20 years plus. All serve as volunteers and no one is paid either salary or expenses for their time and service.
KENT COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Letter to Editor: Taking Issue with Frank Lewis’ Letter to the Editor on Solar Power Plans

Full disclosure. I work for a company which manufactures generator sets for power generation using reciprocating engines. The fuel for these engines in the United States is typically natural gas, which can be provided by underground wells, or fuels from other sources such as gas or liquids produced from renewable sources. However I’m not at all opposed to solar generation, or wind generation or other forms of renewable energy. I wish to correct some statements by Mr. Lewis with regard to solar generation.
KENT COUNTY, MD
Idaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: Vaccines, Biden order, Washington hospitals, fighting COVID

When I was a year old, my brother contracted polio. My father, a World War II Navy combat pilot, sat by his bedside while my brother endured six months in an oxygen tent. He miraculously recovered, while others were not so lucky. When the government made the Salk vaccine available, the virus was eradicated. Feeble arguments of “freedom” were virtually non-existent. We all are tired of COVID and masking. To those who refuse the vaccine, suck it up, snowflake. Your ignorance puts my 7-year-old at risk.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Industry
State
California State
Local
Maryland Business
County
Kent County, MD
State
Maryland State
City
California, MD
The Independent

New Mexico governor thanks oil and gas, cheers hydrogen plan

New Mexico’s Democratic governor is seeking legislation to help jump-start hydrogen production from natural gas in her state, a process that generates harmful greenhouse gases but could one day be harnessed to provide environmental benefits.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined the effort briefly at a convention of oil executives Monday in a speech that acknowledged the state’s reliance on industry tax revenue while pledging to enforce pro-environment regulations.It’s the latest tightrope walk for the governor who has promised action on climate change while also working to shield the state’s oil and gas producers from a federal drilling moratorium on public...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Baltimore

While Saying Students Represent A ‘Small Fraction’ Of COVID Cases, Hogan Criticizes School Systems For Not Enrolling In Testing Program

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Only 11 of the state’s 797 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are children, and cases in schools represent “a small fraction” of cases statewide, Gov. Larry Hogan said on Thursday. But the governor also criticized some Maryland school districts for not taking advantage of a state testing program and federal stimulus money to enhance safety in the classroom. On Tuesday, Maryland’s Board of Education reported there have been 4,042 confirmed cases among students in schools statewide and 681 cases among staff members. Since schools reopened, at least 16,559 students have had to quarantine, along with 784 staff members since schools reopened. “The...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy Companies#Bod#Kcpa#Ac
The Baltimore Sun

Five things to know about the billions coming to Maryland from the American Rescue Plan

Maryland’s state and local governments have been awash in federal money to help with the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The latest is the American Rescue Plan Act, which has sent billions of dollars to Maryland over the last several months. State lawmakers were briefed Wednesday on how the process has been going on getting the money out to people and programs needing assistance. Here ...
MARYLAND STATE
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19, Reportedly ‘Feeling Fine’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 1,000 new covid cases were reported in the past 24 hours in Maryland and among the positive tests, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott. Scott tested positive for covid-19 Monday after taking two tests. “The severity of this pandemic has not diminished,” said Scott on Friday. The mayor is fully vaccinated. He received his first dose in March. “The vaccine essentially prepped the mayor’s immune system to fight the virus,” said Dr. Esti Schabelman, Chief Medical Officer, Sinai Hospital. The mayor’s staff told WJZ, he’s now working from his Northeast Baltimore home until he can be medically cleared to come back...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ash Jurberg

The billionaire who lives in Providence, Rhode Island

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Town to Buy a Home in Every State

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand among homebuyers that is only now beginning to show signs of slowing. This historic demand coincided with low borrowing costs, limited housing inventory, and labor and materials bottlenecks that have been hampering new construction. These factors have pushed home values to all time highs.  Of course, in […]
REAL ESTATE
Nevada Current

Nevada families getting more money on their P-EBT cards

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada families who relied on the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) card, which previously provided a one-time additional benefit for students receiving free and reduced-price meals, are now receiving another round of food aid for the 2021-22 school year. The first set of additional benefits went out September 14-23.  A second set of benefits will […] The post Nevada families getting more money on their P-EBT cards appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Drivers Strike at Annapolis Bus Company Leaving Schools, Families in Lurch

The parent company of Annapolis Bus Company sent us the following statement via a company spokesperson:. Since 2017, Student Transportation of America (STA) has partnered with the Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) through the Annapolis Bus Company, a member of the STA family of companies. Our agreement has always focused on the provision of safe, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions for local students in the Annapolis area, and we have proudly fulfilled such services over the years. On Monday, October 4, 2021, we became aware of some drivers refusing to transport our local students. This decision has in turn impacted transportation services and unfortunately, we can confirm that a significant number of students have been affected.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Fox News

Pennsylvania students want classmate banned from campus for opposing pronoun policy

A group of Point Park University students in Pittsburgh launched a petition to have their fellow classmate banned from campus after he criticized the school's pronoun policy. Campus Reform Correspondent and Point Park University student Logan Dubil was met with a petition from his classmates to school administrators that demanded his removal from campus for criticizing the university's "Misgendering, Pronoun Misuse, and Deadnaming Policy," which Fox News previously reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy