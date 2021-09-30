Letter to Editor: A Little Housekeeping is in Order

Obviously, my expressed views on the proposed Morgenc Road Solar project have raised hackles and engendered a not atypical firestorm response. Let’s face it. The crux of the ensuing debate over the proposed Morgnec Road Solar Project is not a question of the near and long-term merits of sourcing solar power to increase and enhance our existing fossil fuel fired electric power generation capability. The advisability of such action is widely acknowledged. Nor is it the cost to the public of local utility scale solar farm construction as those costs will be funded with private capital supplied by Morgnec Road Solar LLC. Differing views and projections of prospective consumer cost savings associated with solar power (which, by the way, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory reports currently average between 2 and 11 cents per kilowatt hour depending on location and are trending up) are also not the main issue. The fact is that the key matter of contention in this debate is where utility scale renewable power facilities can and should be located in Kent County.

KENT COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO