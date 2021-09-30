CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hall FallFest channels the spirit of Tom McHugh by Bob Ford

Without Tom McHugh, there would be no Rock Hall FallFest, the annual street fair that celebrates its 24th anniversary on Sat., Oct. 9. Without McHugh, there would be no Mainstay in Rock Hall, the casual but celebrated music venue on Main Street. Without McHugh, there would be no thriving liaison between the local arts community and Kent County’s public schools. Without him, there would be no catalogue of his songs celebrating the history and culture of local waterways, from the Chester River to the Chesapeake Bay.

