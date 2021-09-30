Here have a look at Windows 11’s new Media Player
As we all know, Microsoft has announced the official launch date of its upcoming operating system, Windows 11. The company has been showing off the designs of its upcoming and updated applications that are going to come with the brand new operating system. Previous reports have revealed the refreshed version of the Microsoft paint and Snipping Tool. However, for the time being, we have become acquainted with Windows 11’s new Media Player.www.techacrobat.com
