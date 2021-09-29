Monona Bank at Schenk's Corners sets a standard for neighborhood friendliness

Monona Bank is taking the concept of “community service” to the next level with its newly-renovated Schenk’s Corner location. Much more than a bank branch, the historic building at 1965 Atwood Ave. now features the Rotunda Café, complimentary workspaces with high-speed Wi-Fi along with private conference rooms that can be reserved. Add in the outdoor seating under the large analog clock which still keeps perfect time and you’ve got a unique kind of banking experience.