The results are in: the Mini Countryman has the worst turn signals ever. We’re not sure what vehicle was holding that title up until now, but the Mini Countryman definitely just took the lead. The Mini taillights are designed to have a Union Jack-style, displaying the national flag of the United Kingdom. As Mini does so affectionately, the Union Jack design can be seen in plenty of other locations on various Mini models. This one, however, may be crossing a line. The Mini Countryman taillights are only half the flag, making the part that lights up look like an arrow. That would be a genius design choice if the arrows were pointing in the correct direction.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO