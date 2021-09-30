CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

“Build A Bridge” is a record of deep, soulful, summertime raptures

By Terry Matthew
5mag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA soulful séance — the type of track that demands dim lighting and a room full of atmosphere — gets a pair of remixes each from two of the best. The original mix of vocalist Miranda Nicole’s “Build A Bridge” was produced by NDATL head Kai Alcé, which guarantees a certain level of excellence from the drop. With additional keys by Byron The Aquarius, the original is a perfectly-pitched pop song, with Rhodes twinkling and a chorus that fills up the most broken hearted soul with love.

5mag.net

Comments / 0

Related
oneedm.com

Rob Love Releases “Summertime” Music Video

Blue skies, boardwalks, and slushies are some of the words that come to mind when thinking of Rob Love’s new music video, Summertime. Directed and filmed by Timothy Gordon at Coney Island beach, Brooklyn NY, Rob shines brighter than the sun as he sings and dances this summer treat. A tune for the lovers of sunshine, warm weather, and romance, Summertime brings the vibe of elation, freedom, and of course, love. When most people think of summer they think of colorful clothes, amusement parks, and splashing waves. This music video delivers all that and more. Whats the more? It is the pure authentic expression Rob gives when he performs. Not only does his music contain honesty with soothing and sultry vocals, his heart is virtuous. Being an LGBTQ+ artist, Rob advocates for gay rights. He makes it a point to spread the message of equality and peace within his art and social media. And in this video he does it again by representing LGBTQ+ love in a positive and supportive way.
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Audrey Spillman, “Summertime”

In Their Words: “I’ve always loved ‘Summertime’ and the way it pulls you in emotionally through the lyric and melody. I wanted to create a swampy, dark, lullaby-esque sound that you could get lost in and somehow capture the way that song has always felt to me upon hearing it for the first time. Throughout my journey I’ve worked at trying to uncover my unique voice. I’ve always been drawn to the torch singers of the past and this song allowed me to further explore that style of emotive singing. Throughout the whole album, moments of my life are highlighted whether it be falling in love, having a child, or the loss of someone close to me. These songs give life to my most precious moments and memories.” — Audrey Spillman.
NASHVILLE, TN
No Depression

Miko Marks Restores Joy and Soul to Classic Country Songs on ‘Race Records’ EP

A project like Miko Marks’ thunderous EP Race Records would have been the high-water mark of most any artist’s year. But for Marks, it’s just one tile in a mosaic of recent greatness that includes a single with fellow Californian Fantastic Negrito (and its gorgeous music video); a return to Nashville as a headlining act at AmericanaFest after years of being ignored by the mainstream country music industry in the early 2000s; and an opening spot with the Tedeschi Trucks Band this winter.
MUSIC
5mag.net

Dam Swindle: Nod to the Classic

TheTeardown: Dam Swindle break down their remixes of two solid gold Salsoul disco tracks. Other than “management talking to people,” where do projects like this originate? Does someone send an email? Is it something you seek out?. We’ve always been huge disco fans and a big remix project where we...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomun
Person
Ultra Naté
5mag.net

Vincent Floyd reissues the Chicago cult classic “Cruising”

One of Chicago legend Vincent Floyd’s most wanted records gets a classy reissue. Originally released on Gherkin sublabel ReSound Records in 1990, Cruising was notoriously bootlegged and notoriously bootlegged badly by people who wanted to cash in on DJs’ cravings for this sine qua non, the single best example of Vincent Floyd‘s deep, hypnotic and atmospheric sound. It was a fair irony for an artist who hung it up because he wasn’t entirely sure anyone was listening; so many were, in fact, listening that they would pay top dollar for a mediocre pressing.
CHICAGO, IL
viralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
TV SERIES
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summertime#Soul#Summer Madness#Nat#Kool#Afro#Ndatl Muzik#Vinyl Digital
Newsweek

Billie Eilish Reveals She Lost 100,000 Followers After Posting Corset Pic

Billie Eilish opened up about the pressures of social media, revealing she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a corset. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," the 19-year-old revealed in a frank interview with Elle, adding: "People are scared of big boobs." The post...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy