“Build A Bridge” is a record of deep, soulful, summertime raptures
A soulful séance — the type of track that demands dim lighting and a room full of atmosphere — gets a pair of remixes each from two of the best. The original mix of vocalist Miranda Nicole’s “Build A Bridge” was produced by NDATL head Kai Alcé, which guarantees a certain level of excellence from the drop. With additional keys by Byron The Aquarius, the original is a perfectly-pitched pop song, with Rhodes twinkling and a chorus that fills up the most broken hearted soul with love.5mag.net
