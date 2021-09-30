CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, TX

Panthers throttle Hardin-Jefferson

By Neal Thornton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liberty Panthers improved their season record to 4 and 1 Friday night in a 49-0 rout of the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks. Liberty lived up to their motto of “all gas, no brakes,” as they seemingly scored at will. Once again, the Panther defense stymied their opposition allowing only 57 yards in the first half. This, along with the play of the Panther special teams, allowed Liberty to put 35 points on the board by half-time. The Pan thers’ outstanding player of the game was Mason Goudeau, who had 60 yards rushing, 82 yards receiving, and two touchdowns. Senior Jolan “North Shore” Curtis was the leading Panther runner, who gained 97 yards on 9 carries. This was quite an accomplishment seeing that Liberty had 7 ball carriers who all were in double-digits rushing. Liberty’s offense racked up 428 yards on 49 offensive plays. Quarterback Kaden Nolan was 3 for 6, passing for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns. Liberty fumbled twice, losing 1, and were penalized 4 times for 40 yards. Friday night also saw the return of placekicker Brian Montes who was perfect on all 7 extra points.

