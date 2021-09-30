Armstrong runs away with Tony Munson Invitational

Kaylei Armstrong of the Hull-Daisetta Lady Cats ran away with the 3A and under 3,200 Varsity Girls Race on Saturday morning by running a 13:41 to take first place by some 32 seconds of the second-place finisher at the Tony Munson Invitational at Liberty’s City Park. The Lady Cats also won first place in the team totals. Kaidyn Smith finished in 6th place, while Shellby Carouthers and Faith Haley finished 15th and 17th, respectively. Samantha Miles and Vaquaylon Haskins were not far behind for Hull-Daisetta as they crossed the finish line in 19th and 20th place. Chloe Sellers was 28th, and Samantha Rose, Emalie Johnson, and Allyssa Gartner also placed in the top 40.