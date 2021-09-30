CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

32nd Annual Dayton Bronco Invitational set

By Jerry Michalsky
thevindicator.com
 6 days ago

Last weekend was a busy one in Liberty as the Tony Munson Invitational saw nearly 1,300 runners come to the area. This Saturday morning will be a busy one also as Dayton Head Cross Country Coach Michael Asbill and the Broncos will host the 32nd Annual Dayton Bronco Invitational Cross Country Meet. Things will get underway with the always fun kid race at 7:30 a.m. The high school races start at 7:55 a.m. with the big school varsity girls followed by the boys. At 8:55 a.m., it will be the small-school girls varsity which will be followed by the boys. Some of the area schools attending are Liberty, Hardin, Hull-Daisetta, Anahuac, Hardin-Jefferson, Cleveland, Tarkington, Huffman, and Crosby.

