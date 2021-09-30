Board finishes 3rd at Tony Munson Invitational

On Saturday morning, the Hardin girls cross country took home second-place honors in the team totals at Liberty’s City Park at the Annual Tony Munson Invitational. Madison Boston finished in 4th place to lead the Lady Hornets, with teammate Kalynn Templeton crossing the finish line in 11th. Ashley Duran and Byanka Lopez finished in 14th and 16th place. Emma Hebert was in 32nd place for Hardin. On the boys side, Rylee Board turned in a fine performance with a 3rd place finish. CJ Crump was 14th, and Tristan Tanner came across at 23rd. Jordan Hendricks was in 31st place.