CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Liberty, TX

Board finishes 3rd at Tony Munson Invitational

By Jerry Michalsky
thevindicator.com
 6 days ago

On Saturday morning, the Hardin girls cross country took home second-place honors in the team totals at Liberty’s City Park at the Annual Tony Munson Invitational. Madison Boston finished in 4th place to lead the Lady Hornets, with teammate Kalynn Templeton crossing the finish line in 11th. Ashley Duran and Byanka Lopez finished in 14th and 16th place. Emma Hebert was in 32nd place for Hardin. On the boys side, Rylee Board turned in a fine performance with a 3rd place finish. CJ Crump was 14th, and Tristan Tanner came across at 23rd. Jordan Hendricks was in 31st place.

www.thevindicator.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Tensions flare as Chinese flights near Taiwan intensify

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — With record numbers of military flights near Taiwan over the last week, China has been showing a new intensity and military sophistication as it steps up its harassment of the island it claims as its own and asserts its territorial ambitions in the region. China’s People’s...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Boston, TX
City
Hardin, TX
City
Liberty, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Liberty, TX
Sports
CBS News

NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins to step down

Washington — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will step down from his role at the agency by the end of the year, he announced Tuesday. Collins, a physician-geneticist, took the helm of the health agency in 2009 and went on to serve three presidents...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are back online after a massive global outage plunged the services and the businesses and people who rely on them into chaos for hours. Facebook said late Monday that “the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change” and that there...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Madison

Comments / 0

Community Policy