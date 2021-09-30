CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Cross Country runs strong

By Jerry Michalsky
thevindicator.com
Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland boys and girls cross country teams both turned out strong performances at the Tony Munson Invitational on Saturday morning in Liberty. The boys finished in fourth place as a team in the 5A/6A race. Cleveland was led by Carlos Aguilar, who finished in 10th. Kevin Palma came across in 25th while Adan Alcantara was 27th. Jeramias Mendez, Junior Izaguirre, and Owen Thompson finished 34th, 35th, and 37th, respectfully. Leonardo Hernandez, Edmundo Zarate, and Jesus Ojeda also competed for the Indians. The Lady Indians took home sixth place in the team totals and were paced by Micdal Facundo with a fifthplace finish. Cesia Facundo finished in 16th place while Chris Ramirez and Jackeline Moreno came across in 36th and 37th. Also taking part in the race were Kassandra Barrera, Leslie Eusebio, Noslen Cruz, Rayne Ianuzi, Maria G Cruz, and Maria C Cruz.

