Leonardo to provide logistics support for French naval guns

naval-technology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonardo has secured a contract to provide logistics support and maintenance services for the OTO 76/62 SR weapon systems aboard the French Navy frigates. The naval gun is installed onboard French Horizon-class Frigate Europee Multi Mission (FREMM) frigates and Fregates de Defense et d’Intervention (FDI)-class frigates. The OTO 76/62 SR...

www.naval-technology.com

foodmanufacturing.com

New Logistics Operations Center to Support Arizona Iced Tea

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, nj – September 30, 2021 – Bettaway Supply Chain Services has launched a new, state-of-the-art logistics operations management center in Keasbey supporting the recently opened 1.2 million-square-foot beverage production facility of Arizona Iced Tea. The plant has six production lines taking up 680,000 square feet supported by an...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Business Insider

PAE Secures $98M Logistics Support Contract

PAE Inc (NASDAQ:PAE) has secured a $98 million sole-source IDIQ contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. PAE will provide the U.S. Navy contractor logistics support for F-5 fighter aircraft on the 18-month contract. PAE's Readiness and Sustainment team will perform all maintenance and logistics support services through...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
naval-technology.com

Thales to provide SEARCHMASTER radar for French Navy aircraft

Thales has secured a contract to provide its SEARCHMASTER surveillance radar and the mission navigation system for the Albatros Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Aircraft (AVSIMAR) programme. The contract has been awarded by Dassault Aviation and the programme aims to renew the French Navy’s fleet of maritime surveillance aircraft. The French...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
persecution.org

ICC Provides Farming Support in Indonesia

09/23/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Jakub is an evangelist in Indonesia who actively ministers to unreached farmers in his region. In order to support Jakub’s ministry and these new believers, ICC stepped in to provide farming equipment for Jakub to support the Muslim-background believers whom he is discipling. With these tools, they will be able to earn an income by harvesting and selling rice.
AGRICULTURE
#Guns#French Navy#Logistics#Oto#Fremm#Fdi#The Italian Navy Arsenal#The Danish Navy#Super Rapid#The German Navy
naval-technology.com

Fincantieri launches Qatar’s third Al Zubarah-class corvette Al Khor

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has conducted the technical launch of the Qatar Emiri Navy’s (QEN) newest Al Zubarah-class corvette Al Khor at its Muggiano (La Spezia) shipyard. Al Khor is the third of four Al Zubarah-class corvettes being built by Fincantieri as part of the order placed by the Qatari Ministry...
WORLD
airplanegeeks.com

672 Leonardo AW609 Tiltrotor

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:29:05 — 40.8MB) The Head of Tiltrotor Marketing at Leonardo describes the world’s first commercial tiltrotor. In the news, a United stationary tail strike, Congress steps in on the controversial FAA flight training policy, DOJ files an antitrust suit over the American Airlines-JetBlue alliance, an industry-wide no-fly list is proposed, and Rolls-Royce wins the contract to re-engine the B-52 fleet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
naval-technology.com

Ultra to produce MK 54 MOD 0 lightweight torpedo array kits

Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems has secured a modification contract to manufacture MK54 MOD 0 lightweight torpedo (LWT) array kits. The $23m fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only modification represents the exercise of option year three of the MK54 MOD 0 LWT programme to deliver array nose assembly kits. The contract also includes...
INDUSTRY
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: French Submarine FNS Améthyste Visits Naval Station Norfolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When you’re home to the world’s largest Navy base, you host many of the world’s top Navy’s and that’s just what Naval Station Norfolk did last week. The French submarine FNS Améthyste recently visited Naval Station Norfolk. During the boat’s arrival, sailors aboard were welcomed by...
NORFOLK, VA
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Daily Press

Virginia sailor who enlisted fresh out of high school takes command of USS Ford’s air wing

The radio call boomed out over Naval Air Station Oceana as the two F/A-18 Super Hornets and the E-2D Hawkeye roared by: “DT, you have the lead, on the right,” from the F/A-18 at the front of the triangle of planes. as Capt. Joshua Sager pulled his plane up. “LT, I’ve got the lead,” said Capt. Daryl Trent, in the E-2D Hawkeye. And with that, the kid who enlisted in Navy fresh out of Monacan ...
VIRGINIA STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
naval-technology.com

Kongsberg to supply 30mm cannon RWS for US Marine Corps

Kongsberg Protech Systems USA has received an indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the US Marine Corps (USMC). The contract is to deliver remote weapon systems (RWS) as part of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) programme. The company will supply a 30mm cannon equipped RWS to...
MILITARY
naval-technology.com

GD BIW christens US Navy’s DDG 120 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer

General Dynamics (GD) Bath Iron Works (BIW) has christened the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the future Carl M Levin (DDG 120), at its shipyard in Maine. DDG 120 is a Flight IIA destroyer. It has been named in honour of the ship’s namesake, late Senator Carl Levin. He...
MILITARY
Reuters

Canada invokes 1977 pipeline treaty with U.S. over Line 5 dispute

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Canada on Monday invoked a 1977 treaty with the United States to trigger bilateral negotiations over Enbridge Inc's (ENB.TO) Line 5, escalating a long-running dispute over one of Canada's major oil export pipelines. Line 5 ships 540,000 barrels per day of crude and refined...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Nord Stream 2 operator begins filling controversial pipeline

The operator of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany -- criticised by some Western countries as a geopolitical weapon -- said on Monday it had begun filling the pipeline with gas. The latest step pushing the Baltic Sea pipeline to completion comes as Europe faces an energy crisis with natural gas reserves at a low level and energy prices surging. "The gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement. "This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests," said the Switzerland-based company, which is owned by a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naval-technology.com

On board CB90: Saab’s next-generation combat boat

Saab Docksta shipyard has been producing combat vessels for 30 years, and the initial version of Combat Boat 90 (CB90) is in operation in Sweden, Norway, Mexico and Greece, and in South-East Asia by the US Coast Guard. The broad user base has allowed Saab to amass enough experience to design and build CB90 Next Generation, an improved and better-equipped version of its predecessor.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CNBC

World's longest under-sea electricity cable begins operations

Britain's National Grid dubs the 1.6 billion euro North Sea Link "the world's longest subsea electricity interconnector." The idea behind the NSL is for it to harness Norway's hydropower and the U.K's wind energy resources. A 450-mile subsea cable which connects the U.K. and Norway, enabling them to share renewable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naval-technology.com

UK Navy’s HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier declared fully operational

The UK’s second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, has been declared fully operational after completing a fortnight-long international exercise off the coast of Scotland. The milestone also marks the official completion of its two years of intensive training. It is now fit and ready to carry out...
MILITARY

