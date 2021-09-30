Swarm of Near-Earth Comets Linked to Recent Ice Giant Breakup

I remember when I was a youngster, my mom woke me up from my slumber and told me to bundle up and that we were going outside to see a ‘famous comet.’. I was only seven years old at the time and all I really remember was standing in the driveway of our farm in the middle of the night with a pair of binoculars ‘believing’ that I had seen it in the winter sky. Now did I really see it or did I just want to get back into bed? Either way, if I’m lucky, I’ll get (another) chance to see it in my lifetime.

ASTRONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO