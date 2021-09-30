CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Swarm of Near-Earth Comets Linked to Recent Ice Giant Breakup

By James Romero
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longest-studied comets in our solar system have inspired ancient myths, religious fervor and modern scientific controversies. Now, the discovery of 88 asteroids and meteoroids orbitally aligned with one of them, Comet Encke, suggests that they all formed from the relatively recent breakup of an even bigger, icy comet. The findings are welcomed by those who believe Comet Encke and the other products of this astronomical event are responsible for many of Earth's most violent and consequential impacts over the last 20,000 years.

