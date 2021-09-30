Brenda Wilson Word

GLADWATER — The world lost a friend and heaven gained an angel on September 28, 2021. Brenda E. Wilson Word, born on August 18, 1941, in Savannah, GA, beloved by her friends and family, passed gently into heaven to join those who have passed before her. She is preceded in death by her mother, Lily Thomas Wilson; father, Melvin Wayne Wilson, and brother, Wayne Wilson; the love of her life, Joseph Howard Word, to whom she was married on January 10, 1959, and enjoyed 56 years of marriage. She leaves behind a legacy of love that lives on through her children and grandchildren: Joey Word of Gladewater and his daughter Destiney of Austin; Jeffrey Word of Denton. She was a loving stepmother to Leon Word of Gladewater and his children Jodie (and husband Craig) of Kingwood, Kenny-Joe (and wife Lindsey) of Bossier City, and Tommy of Denton; Peggy Black of Gladewater and her children Dennis and Melissa. She absolutely adored her six great-grandchildren. Heather, Avery, and Lauren, along with their cousins Olivia, Sarah and Benjamin, brought Grandma Brenda great joy and they loved her “sugar”.