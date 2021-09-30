Diablo III Free Download For PC

Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks PC Game Download For Free. This is not the Trilogy of Mortal Kombat, as you might think. Shaolin Monks is a completely new hack-and-slash game. Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks is free to download. It initially focuses on two classes of characters or monks, which are Liu Kang and Kung Lao. Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks is a free download that allows players to choose from two classes or sets of characters and battle against the opposing teams. Players will need to traverse the realms to defeat the evil lord Shing Tsung. The game’s objective is to destroy Shan Tsung’s army, which is currently causing havoc in the realm. Apart from the main storyline, players can enjoy three inclusive modes in Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks for free. You can also download Mortal KombatX here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO