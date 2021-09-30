First Friday Downtown October 1: Ag Night Out Celebrates Local Agriculture

DOVER, DEL. — After numerous requests for evening hours at Biggs Museum of American Art will be opening its doors from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month. This coincides with Downtown Dover Partnership’s First Friday celebration. This month’s theme is art. To help share art with the community, admission fees will be waived during our special hours to allow all visitors to enjoy the area festivities and have a fun and affordable night out on the town.

