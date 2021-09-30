First Friday Downtown October 1: Ag Night Out Celebrates Local Agriculture
The First Friday Downtown event for October, Ag Night Out, is this Friday, October 1, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. Ag Night Out is a family event that celebrates the largest industry in Bulloch County, agriculture and agribusiness. There will be locally grown foods, live music by Matt Waters, educational farm exhibits, tractor displays, and a variety vendors, along with games and activities for all ages.allongeorgia.com
