I am in the same boat. My calorie allowance is the same as yours. I am a 54 year old female, 5ft 6in tall. I find from late afternoon to bedtime, that I am extremely hungry. I snack on fruits, veggies, cheese, greek yogurt. When I get home from work, most days it ends up being a free-for-all with whatever I can grab and eat. My diet goes downhill every evening. I have not been able to find what will keep me satisfied. I try to eat something every 2-3 hours to keep the rumbly tummy at bay but I struggle in the evenings. I try drinking water. Nothing seems to work. Sometimes I think it's my head convincing me I'm hungry and unfortunately, it wins most times.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 5 DAYS AGO