Gilmer, TX

Joe William Poole

Longview News-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILMER — Mr. Joe William Poole, age 81 of Gilmer, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 in Gilmer. Mr. Poole was born on March 18, 1940 in Wood County to the late J. V. and Maye Taylor Poole. He married Charlotte Poole on March 18, 1961; they were married for 59 years. Joe was a agent for State Farm Insurance for many years and retired in 1999. He was an avid runner, loved to fish, and he also attended Holy Trinity in Longview. He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Poole, his parents and brother Jerry Poole. Mr. Poole is survived by his two daughters, Nan Poole Fowler and husband, Judge Dean Fowler of Gilmer, Ann Poole Mask and husband, Mark of Plano; grandchildren, Jed Fowler and fiancé Lindsey Jones of Gilmer, Madeline Sweet and husband, Garret of Tacoma, Washington, Chelsie King and husband, Mark of Arkansas; and great grandchildren, Kadon Harris, Presley, Madison, Maddox King and Cooper Sweet. A private graveside service for Mr. Poole will be held under the direction of Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer. No formal visitations are scheduled but Mr. Poole will be in a visiting room for public viewing.

