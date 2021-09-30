CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MS COVID Cases Increase by 1,101

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. MSDH is reporting an additional 1,101 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 12 deaths. The numbers in this table are provisional. County...

mageenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mageenews.com

1,669 Additional Cases Reported in MS

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. MSDH is reporting an additional 1,669 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 61 deaths. The numbers in this table are provisional. County...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mageenews.com

Covid Cases in MS Climb an Additional 1,098

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. MSDH is reporting an additional 1,098 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 50 deaths. The numbers in this table are provisional. County...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mageenews.com

AG Lynn Fitch Defending Mississippi’s Sovereignty at the Supreme Court

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Earlier today, the Supreme Court of the United States heard oral argument in the case, Mississippi v. Tennessee, a dispute over Memphis Light, Gas & Water’s syphoning more than 400 billion gallons of water from Mississippi groundwater for their own use and sale. “At its core, this case is about state sovereignty,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Our Tennessee neighbors have pumped billions of gallons of groundwater out of Mississippi and across the border for their own profit. Just as fences make good neighbors, a strong decision by the Court that this violates basic principles of state sovereignty will serve Mississippi and all other states well.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Jones College selects Wayne Folkes as 2021 Honor Alumni

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jones College selects Wayne Folkes as 2021 Honor Alumni. ELLISVILLE – Jones College’s 2021 Alumni Association Honor Alumni of the Year, Wayne...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

SCA Homecoming Court

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson County Academy homecoming festivities will take place Friday, October 8, 2021. The introduction of maids and crowing of queen will take...
POLITICS
mageenews.com

Simpson County Football

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This week in Simpson County football all teams playing Friday will be on the road. Mendenhall will travel to play Scott Central.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS

