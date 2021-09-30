Lawmakers want cameras on school buses to hold reckless drivers accountable

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — School buses rolled out Thursday in Huntington, despite the district’s bus provider saying it has to cut dozens of routes. That forced Gov. Kathy Hochul to step in. The superintendent told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan it wasn’t complete smooth sailing on all routes Thursday morning, but the bumps and bruises were minor thanks to a temporary, 11th hour compromise. It was 45 minutes late, but at least the bus arrived. However, Jenna Prada’s 8-year-old collapsed in tears because it wasn’t her driver she’s come to love. “She’s heartbroken. I had to, like, scoop her up and put her on the bus...

