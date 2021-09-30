CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Get ready for everything winter has to throw at you with FootJoy's latest cold-weather range

By Hannah Holden
nationalclubgolfer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you someone who gets out on the golf course no matter the weather? FootJoy’s new autumn-winter apparel range has you covered to make every day playable this winter. The release complements their recent HydroSeries range of rain jackets so you can stay warm and dry out on the course.

www.nationalclubgolfer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

30 Winter Coffin-Nail Designs to Try Once the Cold Weather Hits

Coffin winter nails are a seasonal twist to the oh-so-popular nail shape that has been gracing our feeds all year long. Instead of the Wildflower-inspired hearts and rainbow manis, these designs are all about giving off that cozy and comfy vibe—think warm neutrals and fresh takes on the classic French tip.
SKIN CARE
Narcity

Canada Goose Is Launching A Footwear Line But The Winter Boots Will Set You Back Over $1K

You already know the jackets are expensive but brace yourselves; Canada Goose boots are launching soon and the winter ones will set you back more than $1,000!. Starting on November 12, the retailer is putting out extreme weather protection footwear for the first time with two styles — the Journey Boot and the Snow Mantra Boot — in three colours.
APPAREL
akc.org

Best Dog Boots for Winter & Cold Weather

As winter continues, it’s important to remember that our pets also need protection from harsh weather. Short-haired dogs and breeds that are susceptible to the cold may need a dog jacket or sweater outdoors. And no matter how hardy your dog is, his paws should be protected from snow, ice, salt, and ice melt chemicals. Icy particles and snow can collect between his toes, and most road salts and deicers are toxic to dogs. Consider keeping his feet warm—and safe—with winter dog boots.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Collar#Design#Hydroseries#Phaseone
who13.com

Get your snowblower ready for winter now

Fall may have just started, but it’s time to make sure your snowblower is ready, or maybe get a new one!. Tim Pol, General Manager of Mowbility Sales and Service, shows a powerful yet quiet snowblower. Shop inventory and learn about services at mowbilitysales.com. Go to the contest section of...
CARS
AOL Corp

11 loungewear pieces to live in when the weather gets cold

This article is brought to you by Nordstrom and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Some people are social butterflies all year round, but others retreat indoors...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PhillyBite

Winter Is Coming - Get Ready!

First of all, because outerwear is quite expensive so, in case of a mistake, buying other winter clothes for a newborn or an older child will be a costly pleasure! Therefore, before you buy a winter overall or jacket, you should understand the differences between these types of children's clothing. Luckily, there is no need to sacrifice the appearance of outfits. Finding cute clothes for baby boys and girls is possible.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
Only In North Dakota

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In North Dakota

It’s no secret whatsoever that it can be a little chilly – to say it nicely – here in North Dakota. Typical winter temperatures are below freezing and sometimes stormy, so it’s no surprise to hear that the Farmer’s Almanac has forecasted more of the same for this coming winter. Okay, alright – there’s no accurate way to forecast the weather an entire season ahead of time, but it’s definitely fun to read it, remember it, and then see how accurate it was when all is said and done come spring! And, here it is: according to the Farmer’s Almanac and its winter forecast for North Dakota, it’s going to be… ridiculously cold.
ENVIRONMENT
Grazia

Everything You Need To Get Cosy With The White Company

Now it's officially autumn and the nights are drawing in, thoughts naturally turn to log fires, hissing radiators, cashmere socks and, dare we say it, Christmas? It might be three months away, but it pays to be proactive when it comes to gift-giving, especially if you're looking to avoid your annual panic buying session, which, for some, is as traditional to the festive period as mince pies and mistletoe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
golfmonthly.com

FootJoy Women’s Full Zip Knit Mid Layer

We take the FootJoy Women's Full Zip Knit Mid Layer out on course for a thorough test of this seriously impressive women's garment. Mid layers are hard to get right. But the FJ Full Zip Mid Layer has fast become one of our favourite garments. It is one of the...
APPAREL
nationalclubgolfer.com

Looking for the perfect custom shoes? FootJoy have you covered

Regular readers will know I love a bit of colour co-ordination – particularly when it comes to matching my outfits to my golf shoes. It’s one of my favourite things about team competitions. The recent Solheim and Ryder Cups and their vibrant displays of red and white versus yellow and blue have left me with serious shoe envy.
APPAREL
Family Handyman

Can You Stain Wood in Cold Weather (And Should You)?

Temperature and humidity have an effect on many home projects, including staining wood. If you’re thinking about staining wood in cold weather, such as the fall, winter or spring, there are a few things you can do to ensure a good outcome. Here are some expert tips on the best temperature for staining wood and how to complete a project when it’s cold outside.
LIFESTYLE
golfmonthly.com

FootJoy Women’s Flex XP Golf Shoe

Katie Dawkins takes the FootJoy Women's Flex XP Shoes out on course for a thorough test of comfort, grip and practicality. The first thing worth noting about the FootJoy Women’s Flex XP shoes is that they are fantastic to look at. Alongside this, they are extremely versatile as a shoe...
APPAREL
golfmonthly.com

FootJoy Women’s Cap Sleeve Print Interlock Polo Shirt

In this FootJoy Women's Cap Sleeve Print Interlock Polo Shirt review, Katie Dawkins tests it for its comfort and practicality out on course. FootJoy Women's Cap Sleeve Print Interlock Polo Shirt. Pros:. Flattering capped sleeve and interlock pattern. Ability to mix and match with the partnered skort. Cons:. Product:. FootJoy...
APPAREL
SPY

Stay Warm Without Going Broke: 10 Canada Goose Alternatives for Winter 2021

It’s official — winter sucks. And that means many of us will be rocking our best winter parkas for a little while longer. If your go-to winter coat is on its last legs, or if you’re hoping to take advantage of pre-winter clearance sales before new products drop, then you may be on the hunt for a new parka. Canada Goose has become a winter-style staple (and status symbol) in the coldest parts of the country. And, in recent news, the brand has announced that it will no longer purchase fur starting in 2022 and plans to go completely fur-free by...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: Brunello Cucinelli and Oliver Peoples Team Up for a Soulful Eyewear Line

It’s more than 6,000 miles from Los Angeles to Umbria, Italy, but the cultural distance can often seem further still. And yet, the new collaboration between LA eyewear stalwart Oliver Peoples and Solomeo-based Brunello Cucinelli feels, in retrospect, obvious: Both brands come from sun-drenched parts of the world and are famous for laid-back, effortlessly elegant takes on classic styles, brought to life through exacting craftsmanship. There are five new models in the line, composed of both sunglasses and optical options, made from premium materials such as natural horn, acetate, vintage glass—even Brunello flannel. Acetate frames include the chunky Filu’, the retro, rounded Nino and a special version of OP’s classic Oliver Sun; wire frames include the aviator-style Disoriano and the two-in-one Artemio, which combines eyeglasses with clip-on shades. As with each brand individually, the delight is in the details. We were particularly charmed by the subtly chamfered edges along the front of the Nino (pictured above), which add texture and visual heft to frames that wear far lighter than they look. Superfigo—or “rad,” for the Sunset Boulevard types.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AM 1390 KRFO

Get Ready For Home Heating Bill Sticker Shock This Winter

By now, you've clearly noticed that darn near everything has gotten more expensive. Issues with the supply chain have made life difficult and more expensive for businesses and they are passing that on to the consumers. Now, we're getting word that it is going to be very expensive to heat your home this winter too. It seems like we just can't catch a break!
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy