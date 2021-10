Double XP or not, it’s kind of falling in the same line as before. It all comes down to hackers ruining the gameplay experience of others, and I am really sick and tired of it. Until CoD: Vanguard releases its anti-cheat and helps its brotherin Warzone to become a better place for honest players, it doesn’t make much of a difference. Not the best event can redirect the feelings we have about the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO