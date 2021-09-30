Halloween Trunk or Treat and Pumpkin Carving at Trinity “Old Swedes” Church

SWEDESBORO — Trinity “Old Swedes” Episcopal Church will host a Halloween Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct 30 starting at 3 p.m. in the church parking lot. This fun event provides a safe environment for kids to trick-or-treat in costume. “Trunkers” are asked to decorate their car trunks or pick-up beds, attend the event with their children, and bring wrapped candy to be handed out. Prizes will be given out for the best costumes.