Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) is Chosen by CEMEX (CX) From Among Thousands of Suppliers to Participate in a Sustainability Program

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMucinno Holding was one of the 50 companies invited by CEMEX to participate in its select program to integrate Sustainable Development Goals in the company. MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO):. Mucinno Holding is pleased to announce that it has been...

Pradhan Relocations Pvt becomes a member of IAM, celebrating 25 years of inception

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/ThePRTree): A brand dealing in both corporate and individual relocations segments, Pradhan Relocations Private Limited has announced its membership with the International Association of Movers(IAM). With this, they have become an International Relocations Service. The organization has also completed and celebrated its 25 years of...
Accenture Acquires Customer Experience (CX) Consultancy Experity

Accenture has acquired Experity, a cloud-focused customer experience and digital commerce platform provider based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 604 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020...
Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,334 new ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.
Diamcor Announces Continued Progress on Growth Objectives

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that its Phase one upgrade objective, completed ahead of schedule, is demonstrating its ability to achieve the targeted 100% increase in processing volumes at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'). The upgrades are also expected to achieve the added benefit of reducing operating costs on a per ton basis through a reduction in plant consumables and maintenance. Further refinements are expected to continue over the coming weeks to ensure the full potential of these new upgrades is realized. The Company sees the completion of this initial phase as an important milestone which was required to enable it to achieve its long-term growth objectives. With Phase one complete, the focus will now be on advancing a larger Phase two upgrade, which is aimed at supporting the Company's additional growth plans.
Nutanix Recognizes eGroup for Enabling One of the Most Comprehensive and Digitally Transformative Hybrid Cloud Journeys for Customers - Powered by the Complete Nutanix Product Suite

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / eGroup, a national IT services firm delivering speed and certainty with digital transformation, announced today that during the Partner Xchange keynote session at Nutanix's Global .NEXT Digital Experience conference, the eGroup team was awarded the 2021 Global Portfolio Champion of the Year Award.
Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong pending announcement

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Private Lender We Lend LLC reaches $250,000,000 in Loans Funded

The New York City-based private lender has grown rapidly since being founded three years ago, with a strategy based around affordable rates and improving the borrower experience. NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Nationwide private lender We Lend LLC announced it has surpassed $250,000,000 in...
MLG Capital Private Fund V on Pace to Close Ahead of Schedule; Nearly Half Raised in Nine Months

MLG also surpasses $1 billion in historically invested equity since inception. BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / MLG Capital today announced that it has raised more than $140 million in equity for its latest diversified Private Real Estate Fund, MLG Private Fund V, nearing one-half of the $300 million equity raise goal for the fund. Private Fund V opened to investors in January 2021 and allows investors to contribute through July of 2023, or upon reaching its equity raise goal, whichever is first. The fund launched on the heels of MLG's most successful fundraise to-date, Private Fund IV, which raised $250 million and closed to new investors five months ahead of schedule.
Prairie Farms Announces Leadership Changes

EDWARDSVILLE – Prairie Farms Dairy today announced that Ed Mullins has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President to assume a new role as Senior Executive Officer. With a tenure of over 40 years at Prairie Farms, Mr. Mullins will continue to be actively involved in the company's day-to-day operations. Currently serving as Senior Vice President of Sales, Matt McClelland has been promoted to replace Mr. Mullins as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McClelland joined Continue Reading
Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

Activists used floating cubes emblazoned with fossil fuel-linked advertisements to block the entrance, along with the protest ship Beluga, with the words “Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising” strung between its two masts. Activists also climbed a 15-meter (yard) oil tank and attached advertisement posters next to Shell's logo.
