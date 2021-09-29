A 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Network Firewalls

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto Networks believes network security should be intelligent and proactive today to ensure a secure tomorrow. With the world’s first ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall, the security approach of Palo Alto Networks enables organizations to stay two steps ahead of new emerging threats, see and secure their entire enterprise – including IoT – and help security teams move faster with fewer manual errors. Palo Alto Networks feels the commitment to innovation, and customer success has once again helped the company to earn the highest position in the Magic Quadrant® for Network Firewalls. Gartner recognizes Palo Alto Networks as a Leader in network firewalls, positioned highest in execution and furthest in vision, in their 2020 report.

