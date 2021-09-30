CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen named AFC offensive player of the week

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourth-year Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named AFC offensive player of the week Wednesday. It’s the seventh time the University of Wyoming graduate has earned the honor. The 25-year-old completed 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns during Buffalo’s 43-21 victory over visiting Washington on Sunday....

www.wyomingnews.com

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 20 of 29 passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during the Bills' 40-0 win over Houston. Allen also rushed for 41 yards on six carries, had a tackle and a fumble he recovered. He was sacked once for a loss of five yards.
