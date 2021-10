The San Antonio Spurs are in an interesting position. They may have the wider range of possible outcomes for the 2021-22 season than any other team. With no actual star player on the team — and not just in the “superstar” sense; they literally have zero All-Star appearances among the 17 players on the roster — this team could go any direction. They could bottom out and fall (or rise?) to the top of the lottery, or they could gel into a cohesive, fun, upset-minded playoffs team.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO