The Giants head to New Orleans this week to take on the Saints in their first game in the Super Dome since Hurricane Ida. This is a daunting task, but the Giants need a win more than ever as it feels like things are going to go even more off the rails if they don’t. In order to get ready for this one, we need to be reminded of the greatest football player of all times best performance. In 1988, Lawrence Taylor lead the Giants to an unbelievable win, in what Bill Parcells called, “his signature game.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO