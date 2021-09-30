CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

This is the one simple thing you need to know about working with bounce flash

By John Aldred
DIY Photography
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, as much as we might hate it, we’re forced to stick a flash on the hotshoe. Perhaps it’s something not too important and we just want a bit more light on things. But maybe it’s something very important and you really need to not screw it up. Whatever the reason, getting great light out of an on-camera flash isn’t that difficult. There’s just one thing you need to think about.

www.diyphotography.net

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Everything You Need To Know About The FIRE Movement

Have you heard about the FIRE Movement? If not, this is the right article for you! We will tell you precisely what the FIRE movement is all about and give you four exciting facts. What is the FIRE Movement?. The FIRE Movement is not about the element; it is about...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Five things you need to know about coping with the energy crisis, according to Martin Lewis

Financial expert and founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, Martin Lewis, has issued some advice to help households deal with soaring energy prices.“I warned you the energy market was dire. Now, sadly, it’s got far worse,” Mr Lewis told his readers.At the start of the year, the UK had around 40 energy suppliers, already significantly less than a peak of 70 in 2019. This has now dropped to just over 30, with suggestions that more could fold as a result of the current crisis.In total, nearly 1.5 million customers have been affected in just two weeks as more and more energy firms have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Occupational Health Safety

Worn Well—Everything You Need to Know about Replacing Work Boots

While proper maintenance and care can extend the lifespan of footwear, there will still ultimately be a time when every work boot meets the end of the road. No one likes saying goodbye to a reliable pair of work boots, but it is important for workers to understand when it may be time to start looking for a replacement. Worn out boots are a safety hazard that can also create problems when it comes to the health of your feet.
APPAREL
DIY Photography

How to step up your vlogging game and film yourself professionally

Filming yourself presents a lot of challenges. Anybody who’s tried to vlog with a DSLR or mirrorless camera will tell you that. There are a few challenges to overcome from nailing your framing and exposure to adding movement and interest to your shots to make it look like it’s not just you and your camera.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is The One#Need To Know#Everyday Use#Camera#Isl
SPY

The Best Skincare Sets for Men Help You Save Face (And They Make for Great Gifts Too!)

If you don’t know where to begin to take care of your skin, skincare sets for men or better-boxed gift sets can be a great place to start. Many brands in the face wash, cleanser, moisturizer, shaving and general skincare space package their best products into skincare gift sets, meaning you can get everything you need for tip-top skin in one purchase. Depending on what you’re trying to do — general skin upkeep, total skin overhaul, fighting acne, shaving or body skincare — there are a million skincare gift sets perfect to get you started or to give to someone else to...
SKIN CARE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Wired Earbuds for Running and Exercise

It may seem like wired devices are fading fast as we move into the future, but there’s still merit and practicality in sticking with a good, old-school wired device, especially when it comes to the best wired earbuds for exercising. So why go wired? Weight can be a heavy factor. Bluetooth and wireless buds mean that the battery and other electronics are in the buds themselves, which may only be minimal, but for long-term listening and small, sensitive ears, can definitely be noticeable (and painful). The battery being inside the buds will also eventually die over time, and some can’t be...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Only Curls silk pillowcase review: Can it define our waves and add shine?

Only Curls is a brand that’s passionate about steering customers away from the straighteners and embracing their natural hair type. The curl promoting products it stocks are created for coils, curls, kinks, and waves and don’t contain any sulphates, silicone, or parabens.It also aligns itself with the Curly Girl Method, a tailored haircare routine that was originally created by hairdresser Lorraine Massey. It has garnered huge popularity online thanks to its success in promoting hair’s natural bounce and moisture, inspiring a community of fans that share tips and tricks. The method focuses on using specific hair towels and turbans when...
HAIR CARE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Try These Outdoor Speaker Covers to Protect Your Audio Gear

Just because your outdoor speakers have the strength to endure the elements doesn’t mean that you don’t also have to take care of them. Taking extra steps to protect your outdoor speakers will help give your gear greater longevity — and ultimately, save you money in the long run. The simplest way to protect your outdoor speakers is to use a good outdoor speaker cover. What Are the Best Outdoor Speaker Covers? The best outdoor speaker covers protect your speakers from water, dust, harsh sunlight and a variety of weather conditions, no matter the season. Here’s what to keep in mind when...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Inc.com

Looking to Take on a Mentee? Here's the One Thing You Need To Be Clear About

As a business owner with a bit of experience, you may find yourself in a mentorship situation at one time or another. Whether it be with a new business owner looking to seek help and guidance on their business journey, or it might be with a key team member or two who are looking to get some executive coaching to further their career and grow with your business. No matter what the reason, it can be exciting to take on the role of mentor and help another person grow in their field. As a business coach, I have been doing just that for over 25 years. And I wanted to share the one thing that you want to be crystal clear about before you enter into a mentor/mentee relationship.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy