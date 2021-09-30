Creative photo series highlights the problem of plastic in our environment
There’s no doubt that the excess use of plastic poses a huge threat to our planet. It harms the health and even lives of all creatures, including us humans. Portuguese photographer António Coelho highlights this burning issue in the best way a creative knows how – through art. His recent photo series are creative and colorful, yet they make you wonder and raise an alarm about the dangers of plastic.www.diyphotography.net
