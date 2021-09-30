Creative photo series highlights the problem of plastic in our environment

Whenever I purchase a meal from the Lair, I head over to the counter to pick up some utensils to eat with. There, I am met with a plastic bag that contains a paper napkin, a salt and pepper packet, a plastic spoon, a plastic fork and a plastic knife. I rummage through the pile with a measly hope of finding an alternative option—perhaps an individually packaged fork—but with no success, I take this cutlery set, knowing perfectly well that I will only be using the fork. This is exactly how I have ended up with a mountain of unused plastic knives and spoons in my dorm room over the past few weeks, and I am confident to say that I am not alone in this experience.

